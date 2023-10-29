Blockchain Expo Global 2023: Uniting the world’s leading innovators in London

Blockchain Expo Global is arriving in London, United Kingdom on November 30 and December 1, 2023. Save the dates!

This blockchain event serves as a dynamic congregation of cutting-edge technology companies, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore the latest applications of the Web, NFTs, The Metaverse, Crypto and Digital Assets, Governance and DLT.

Expecting attendance of over 6,000 enthusiastic participants, the event is set to establish itself as one of the premier blockchain expos. In this edition, we warmly welcome Dyson, Bosch, Coinbase, Toolbit and many other prestigious participants.

Get ready to embark on a transformative journey that will ignite your passion for all things blockchain. Blockchain Expo Europe has recently unveiled its latest lineup of speakers, and you won’t want to miss their phenomenal insights!

Newly announced speakers include:

Connor Wells, Head of Beauty – Dyson

Steve Woodward, Head of Blockchain Strategy – Anglo America

James Moreck, Head of Bank and Asset Manager Sales – Coinbase

Ed Pugh, Development Director, Fintech and Digital Assets – Aon

Filippo Chisari, Managing/General Partner – AgileGTM Web3 Accelerator

The Blockchain Expo promises a series of engaging presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders. Topics will include building the next generation enterprise with Web3, the Metaverse – the new future of work, tokenized real estate, sustainable blockchain – the next phase of society, and much more.

In addition to these informative sessions, the Blockchain Expo will include an impressive lineup of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, network with industry professionals, and stay informed about emerging trends.

The event’s official networking party will take place at The Prince Pub at the end of the first day from 6pm. This exclusive gathering will enable Gold and Ultimate Pass holders to exchange experiences as well as foster relationships with existing and potential business partners in a comfortable environment.

Sophie Seawright, Head of Conferences at TechX Events, commented, “Blockchain Expo promises to be a unique experience for all attendees. It will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, practical workshops and events with top-tier companies showcasing their leading-edge products and services. It will be a comprehensive exhibition platform.

To secure your place at this remarkable event and find out more information about tickets, please visit

Source: www.crypto-reporter.com