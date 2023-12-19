Major financial firms such as JP Morgan and HSBC have stepped up their blockchain-related activities by 2024, accelerating the adoption of distributed ledger technology (DLT) within traditional finance.

On November 3, JPMorgan executed its first decentralized finance (DeFi) trade on a public blockchain. The company launched programmable payments for its institutional blockchain platform, JPM Coin, on November 10. Executives from JPMorgan and Apollo also unveiled plans for a tokenized enterprise mainnet on November 28.

Apart from JPMorgan, Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) is also leading the way. On November 1, HSBC and financial services provider Ant Group tested token deposits under a sandbox arranged by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Meanwhile, HSBC partnered with Ripple-owned tech firm Metaco on November 8 to hold tokenized securities on its new custody platform.

The interest from major financial companies shows that the potential of DLT is gradually overcoming the previous skepticism surrounding it. Sandy Kaul, an executive at asset manager Franklin Templeton, said that “the adoption of the technology is accelerating really quickly,” said Sandy Kaul, an executive at asset manager Franklin Templeton, quoted in a Bloomberg report. Kaul said a “path” to reshaping global financial markets could be seen for the first time.

Franklin Templeton is one of several asset managers competing for a Bitcoin ETF. On September 12, the firm filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Connected: US corporate interest in crypto remains strong despite implementation hurdles

While others take big steps into blockchain, some choose to build on it by staying small. MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes also said in an interview with Bloomberg that he only has 20 employees dedicated to blockchain efforts full-time. “This is somewhat proportional to expectations around revenue and profitability,” he said.

magazine: BlackRock Revises BTC ETF Filing, El Salvador’s Crypto Citizenship Trend, More: Hodler’s Digest

Source: www.bing.com