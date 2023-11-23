The latest group of entrepreneurs to graduate from Block Dojo, the London incubator program for building startups on the BSV blockchain, is sharing their ambitions on CoinGeek Conversations over the next three weeks.

In the first show, the two founders describe their business plans. Firstly, Nyasha Yero’s Tracker HR is designed to bring technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), to bear on the inefficiencies of the highly lucrative recruitment business.

Nyasha was already an experienced entrepreneur. But when he talked to his girlfriend about her work in recruiting, he was surprised by what he heard: “It became clear that there were a lot of complexities and long, laborious processes within being a recruiter.”

Nyasha realizes that she has found her next project. She contacted friends who worked in recruitment and HR and asked to spend time with them in the workplace to learn about their business. He says he discovered “a lot of problems in terms of fragmented systems, outdated practices, and a lot of room for top candidates to slip between the cracks.” For example, new technology was rarely being used, in contrast to the working practices of lawyers and accountants.

So how will Tracker HR fix this? Nyasha says it will be a “multi-pronged solution”. AI will be deployed from the very first contact between a recruiter and their client, to analyze conversations that describe the role the client is looking to fill and the kind of candidate they are looking for. From that, the AI ​​will generate a summary.

Then throughout the process, AI will continue to improve efficiency by analyzing candidates’ applications and video responses, saving the recruiter time and allowing a more systematic approach. Nyasha believes that business is ripe for innovation.

AI is also an important component of Kofo Are’s idea. She describes it as “a mobile platform for the prevention of obesity and type two diabetes.” Her customers will be big businesses that want to improve the health of their employees — at least, Kofo says, because obesity costs companies $3,000 to $15,000 per employee per year.

The first part of the idea is to give users an app that will track the exercise they do and their food and drink consumption. This information will then be used to recommend interventions – ranging from changing your diet to something more ambitious:

“We will match you with a health care practitioner who will offer interventions tailored to your specific needs. We will also match you with groups on the platform as we plan to create communities where we will group people based on their risk. The purpose of communities is that we believe in the power of peers: when you’re in groups and you know you’re suffering from the same type of disease, we help each other make the right choices around food. Encourage. Exercise, around sleep hours.”

One of the benefits of THIER, at least in the UK, is that it will relieve some of the pressure on the National Health Service. Kofo agrees it would be a “big deal.” But of course, working with businesses, she knows she has to encourage them financially, by pointing to the benefits they get with fewer employee absences and by slowing the growth of ever-rising health insurance premiums. .

