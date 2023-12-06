Block CEO Jack Dorsey addresses Tidal staff layoffs and hints at future cuts at the company

According to CEO Jack Dorsey, the job cuts at music streamer Tidal are the beginning of a planned reduction in headcount across the block.

In a Wednesday note to employees seen by Business Insider, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Block, which operates Tidal as well as payments platforms Square and CashApp, addressed the layoffs of about 40 Tidal employees on Tuesday. Did. The layoffs were reported by Bloomberg.

Dorsey, who also led Twitter as co-founder and CEO, said in the note that the staff cuts are one of the “hardest actions” Block is taking as it moves to a more “sustainable” financial path. Wants, his plans for which were first reported by BI.

In his note, Dorsey reiterated his intention to put “constraints” on the company’s growth. He clarified that Tidal will not be the only blockchain platform affected by the layoffs.

As BI reported, Block employees were previously told that the company would be reducing headcount by 10% in the coming months. With the current workforce numbering around 13,000 people, this means more than 1,000 people will lose their jobs.

Dorsey said in his note that he wanted to be more communicative during this time at the company, “to bring us all to a shared understanding of why we took a particular step.” Although he did not include any reasoning in his own note, Dorsey said the teams’ individual leaders would explain the changes and cuts “as they occur.”

Late last month, Dorsey told employees he was eliminating annual performance reviews in favor of immediate feedback and possible termination, among other changes.

“The growth of our company has far outstripped the growth of our business and revenues,” Dorsey said in a memo to employees last month.

A company spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Read the full note Dorsey sent to employees below:

hello.It’s been over a month since I sent this email to announce some of the obstacles we’re putting in place in the growth of our company. Since then, we’ve been doing a lot of work, and taking some action.The most remarkable and difficult tasks will be when we have to be separated from teammates. TIDAL announced one such action this week.During this time, I want us to increase our information flow throughout the company, so that we can all have a shared understanding of why we took this particular step. Most importantly and whenever possible: the business logic, what else was considered, and how it makes us better for the future.The alternative was to keep these communications limited to their respective teams, but in the spirit of connecting the blocks and treating everyone as one boss, we send these updates from the relevant business unit or foundational leadership to the team via email. Going to send. occur.Thank you all, Jack

