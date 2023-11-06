Block 2023: ‘Mr Lambo’ spent $12 million to prove he was a legitimate bidder

By Kinta Walsh-Cotton for Daily Mail Australia 22:48 05 Nov 2023, updated 23:07 05 Nov 2023

Billionaire entrepreneur Adrian Portelli swept The Block auction for the second year in a row, dropping a total of $12.4 million on three homes.

In an attempt to redeem himself from last year’s ‘dummy bidder’ scandal, ‘Mr. Lambo’ broke his own record.

The self-proclaimed ‘billionaire’ leads Steph and Gian to a landslide victory, before bidding against themselves for Eliza and Liberty’s house.

In Sunday’s thrilling finale, Steph and Gian were the runaway winners when their home sold for an incredible $5 million.

They walked away with $1.65 million in profits and $100,000 in prize money, bringing their total earnings to a record-breaking $1.75 million.

Adrian Portelli swept The Block auction for the second year in a row, dropping a total of $12.4 million on three homes.

House 4 was the first to be auctioned, and it was a stressful time for the pair, who described their $3.35 million reserve as ‘hell’ and feared they would not make money on the sale.

Bidding soon reached $4 million thanks to serial bidder Danny Wallace, but the action was halted when a woman fainted on the set and was taken to the hospital.

After a pause, the bidding stopped at $4 million, before Adrian increased the bid by a million dollars straight to $5 million – and the hammer fell, House 4 sold.

In an attempt to redeem himself from last year’s ‘dummy bidder’ scandal, ‘Mr Lambo’ broke his own record, with Steph and Gian’s House 4 being the first to go in the auction. The $5 million means they walked away with a profit of $1.65 million and $100,000 in prize money, bringing their total earnings to a record $1.75 million.

The pair made a profit of $1.65 million from the $5 million sale. Steph and Gian hugged and cried as they called the money ‘life-changing’.

Adrian said he broke another block record because he wanted to prove that he was the real bidder after the controversy in last season’s auction.

He said, ‘After the failure I faced last year, I had to prove that I am not a fake bidder and came out with hard work and strength.’

‘I feel like it’s the most attractive house to the widest audience and yes, it was the favorite and I won it.’

They were made instant millionaires It was a stressful time for the pair, who described their $3.35 million reserve as ‘hell’ and feared they would not make money on the sale. The house was sold to Adrian Portelli (pictured), known as ‘Mr Lambo’. , who said he wanted to prove he was a real bidder after the controversy last season, Steph and Gianna hugged as she called the money ‘life-changing’ Other contestants were happy for the couple

He added: ‘And Steph and Gian are very capable too. Incredible people. He has done an amazing job.

Last year, Adrian got involved in a bidding war with veteran of the block Danny, giving the IT entrepreneur a landslide victory over Omar Slamankhel and Ozman ‘Oz’ Abu Malik.

Steph and Gian’s haul of $1.75 million broke Omar and Oz’s record-breaking win of $1,686,666.

‘It’s an incredible feeling. Steph and Gian said, “We are just overwhelmed right now and can’t believe it.”

‘It was an amazing day and to finish on such a high after so much hard work is amazing.’

Steph and Gian’s winnings also broke last year’s record, which was $1.68 million. House 4 is pictured ‘We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something we loved in our home. “This will change our lives,” he said.

She added: ‘We are so grateful that Adrian Portelli saw something we loved in our home. This will change our life.

‘We don’t know yet what we’re going to do with the money. This is going to pay off our debts in Sydney.

‘This is going to prepare us for the next step. This is absolutely incredible.’

But Adrian’s work was not done yet, as on the next block were sisters Eliza and Liberty, who owned House 5, which was at a reserve of $3.25 million.

Bidding reached $4.1 million during the showdown between Danny and Adrian, stalling briefly as both men considered their options.

Adrian took the strange step of bidding against himself and jumped up to $4.2 million – which had never happened before on the show.

Next on the block were sisters Eliza and Liberty, who owned House 5 with a reserve of $3.25 million. House 5 sold for $4.3 million, giving the siblings a profit of $1.050 million, with Adrian taking the strange step of bidding against himself and jumping to $4.2 million – which had never happened before on the show

Shortly afterwards he did it again, outdoing himself and shocking those around him once again when he made another offer of $4.3 million.

House 5 sold for $4.3 million after the phone bidder withdrew, giving the siblings a profit of $1.050 million.

The pair tearfully said they ‘would never have made this much money in their lives’ had the Channel Nine renewal show not happened.

Despite helping the two teams make a combined $2.7 million in profits, Adrian did not demonstrate his deep pockets enough to take over Kyle and Leslie’s house.

House 1 was in second place with a reserve of $2.97 million, and there was hope because Danny had not purchased a house yet, and neither had celebrity bidder Dave Hughes.

However, Kyle and Leslie’s house struggled to make the reserve as the auction was completely slow before Adrian jumped in, bringing the price down to $3.1 million.

Kyle and Leslie’s House 1 was in second place with a reserve of $2.97 million, House 3 sold for $3.1, giving the couple $130,000, which was bittersweet, House 1 is pictured

House 3 sold for $3.1 million, giving the couple a $130,000 win, which was bittersweet.

Leslie said she was ‘happy’ with the cash, but wiped away tears when the other contestants congratulated her.

It seemed like Adrian had stopped pretending at this point as he sat back and watched while couples Christy and Brett, and Leah and Ash struggled to sell their homes.

Christie and Brett House 3 had a reserve of $2.97 million and the pair said they were ‘not cool’ going into the auction.

The couple were deeply disappointed when bidding stopped and the price barely went above the reserve amount.

He did it again, once again outdoing himself, offering $4.3 million. Jodie tearfully says she ‘would never have made this much money in my life’ if it wasn’t for the show House 5 is pictured

He stopped the auction twice to talk to his auctioneer when the bidding did not start out strong and became angry when the auctioneer separated Danny and Adrian with his pinch.

With both Adrian and Danny sitting out, the price rose so slowly, leaving the couple ‘devastated’.

‘How can we make such a heavy tank after 1 and 2?’ A distressed Christie said the $65,000 he raised from the reserve would not cover three months of his work.

‘This is absolutely theft. “It’s almost free at this level,” said comedian Dave Hughes, who was attending the auction.

Christy and Brett House 3 had a reserve of $2.97 million. The pair were extremely frustrated with the bidding stalling and the price barely exceeding the reserve amount, they stopped the auction twice to speak to the auctioneer, becoming angry when the bidding did not start at a stronger figure. It was to no avail, and House 3 only sold for $3 million, with the couple taking home only $65,000, with Christie in tears, saying her agent ‘messed it up for us’ and ‘Australia ‘got what they wanted’ house three is painted

However, Christy and Brett’s desperation was to no avail, and House 3 only sold for $3 million, netting the couple a profit of only $65,000.

Christie cried, saying that her agent ‘made this mess for us’ and ‘Australia got what they wanted.’

Leah and Ash were in last place at the auction, with their House 2 having a reserve price of $2.97 million, and Danny still hasn’t made the purchase.

However, the main buyer who showed interest in the property was the woman who had been taken to the hospital earlier, and now no one was as keen.

Leah and Ash were last in the auction, with their home at $2.97 million with a reserve of $2.97 million. The home again struggled to reach its reserve price. After tense negotiations, the house actually passed and did not sell that day.

READ MORE: The Block’s Leah and Ash reveal how they really felt after walking away from the auction with no money when their house didn’t sell

The House again struggled to reach the reserve price and there was talk of passing it.

After tense negotiations, the house actually passed and did not sell that day.

Dave Hughes expressed some interest, but said he needed to check with his wife, and the house would go on sale on Monday, leaving the pair empty-handed.

However, they decided it was the best decision for them, and they hoped to talk to the interested bidder, who was hospitalized, to see if he was still interested.

house 2 is painted

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk