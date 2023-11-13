Classified in: Science and Technology

Indigenous businesses across Australia that face barriers to finance and services from mainstream banks will benefit from a new fund being set up by First Australians Capital (FAC), a national Indigenous-led fund manager that works with Indigenous peoples. Dedicated to helping entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses. ,

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly Square, Inc.), a global technology company best known in Australia for its Square and Afterpay businesses, has raised AUD$3 million in capital in the fund with its first social impact investment in Australia. Is investing. , Block chief Jack Dorsey was in Melbourne to meet the FAC team and finalize the commitment.

“I’m thrilled we can make our first Australian social impact investment with First Australians Capital, an organization dedicated to helping Indigenous-led businesses find better solutions,” Jack said. “We know firsthand that many people are left out of the economy due to mainstream services, that’s why our business exists, so it’s great to find a partner equally aligned with financial inclusion.”

Block and its businesses, including Square, Cash App, Tidal, and TBD, have a shared purpose of expanding economic access for all. Today’s investment comes from its US$100 million social impact investment fund, which was established in 2020 to support minority and disadvantaged communities, committing US$10 million to social impact investments in markets outside the US Allocates.

“The Indigenous business sector can be a powerful economic contributor to inter-generational wealth creation for communities and First Australians,” said FAC Managing Partner Brian Wyborn. “We are delighted to have The Block on board as an investment partner for our new fund which will help us extend vital scale-up support services to even more Indigenous-led businesses across Australia.”

First Australians Capital was founded in 2016 to enable Indigenous-led businesses to access capital solutions that can help them grow and scale. FAC lends between AUD$100,000 and AUD$2,000,000 to Indigenous-owned and led businesses that have historically had to rely on unsuitable financial products from traditional banks. Dr. Clinton Schultz, founder of the popular non-alcohol beverage brand Sobah, knows firsthand the success that can be achieved with the right support.

“The capital and services we have been able to access through our partnership with FAC has been a game-changer for our business, with our products now sold at hundreds of retailers across the country and Southeast Asia , expand into the US and the UK. Access to capital remains a major challenge for Indigenous entrepreneurs who want to grow, so this investment is a huge vote of confidence for our business sector and our wider community, at a time In when we need it most.

About the first Australian capital

First Australians Capital (FAC) is a national Indigenous-led fund manager and business advisory organization that connects investment markets to the Indigenous economy, providing accessible, forbearance loans to support Indigenous businesses and address racial inequality in Australia’s finance sector. Offers finance. FAC focuses on diverse, impact-driven investments in Indigenous-led businesses that create long-term social and environmental impact for Indigenous businesses and communities. Since 2016, FAC has worked with over 800 Indigenous businesses, and has leveraged over $70 million of capital to scale sustainable Indigenous businesses.

about the block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) (formerly, Square, Inc.) is a global technology company focused on financial services. Together with Square, Cash App, Tidal, and TBD, we create tools to help more people access the economy. Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers with its integrated ecosystem of technology solutions. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Afterpay brings together Square and Cash App, connecting consumers and businesses. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open source platform and developer infrastructure that enables everyone to access and participate in the global economy.

