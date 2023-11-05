Blizzard reveals major update to Overwatch 2’s competitive mode, including Emerald weapons

Blizzard is Overwatch 2’s competitive mode. Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is talking about big changes overwatch 2Having been in competitive mode and BlizzCon for a while, it took the opportunity to break down some of them. There are many changes coming to Season 9, which should debut in February.

Senior systems designer Gavin Winter revealed that overwatch Teams are removing the widely disliked requirement of achieving five wins or 15 losses to receive a rank update. “Loss streaks almost guarantee that you’re going to rank down, so what’s the point in continuing to play if you’re on one?” Winter has come.

Replacing that system is a competitive overview page designed to make your rank more transparent. Here’s what it looks like:

Overwatch 2 competitive overview page Blizzard Entertainment

Your rank will update shortly after each match and you’ll be able to see how close you are to moving up or down in the rankings based on the progress bar. Your rank will change as you reach either end of the bar.

The green arrows below the bars are rank modifiers. Its purpose is to clearly tell you why your rank changed in a certain direction. If you win several games in a row, you’ll get a boost thanks to the streak modifier. The Information button on the page provides more details on all of these modifiers.

This isn’t a return to the old skill rating, but it should give more clarity or where you rank and how close you are to moving up or down the ladder.

For example, when discussing issues with the SR system, game director Aaron Keller stated that “Just saying you were 2374 was a very arbitrary number”. However, it shows that you are 85% of the way to Gold 1, “which means more to most players.” Also, in some cases you may only need a few wins to rank up, so this system should make this more obvious than SR.

Perhaps the even bigger news is that there will be a rank reset (but not a full MMR reset) in Season 9. Placement matches are also returning. As you work on your 10 placement matches, you’ll see a rank prediction based on your wins and losses so far. Here’s a peek at that screen:

Overwatch competitive placement page Blizzard Entertainment

Placement games will bring more significant changes to your rank. Winter said that Blizzard expects to reset ranks every year while also making major changes to the system and hero balance. “We want to give everyone a chance to earn new ranks as we will also be redistributing players across all ranks.” Winter said the redistribution could help players who are stuck in trouble at certain ranks.

As part of that rework, a new rank will be coming to the game. It will be above Grandmaster and will be called Ultimate.

There will also be a brand new reward in Season 9: the Emerald Weapon. Blizzard also plans to offer new competitive prizes every year. The artwork on the emerald weapons isn’t final, but Blizzard explained how they’ll look:

overwatch emerald weapon Blizzard Entertainment

As part of the introduction of emerald weapons, current competitive points will be converted into a legacy currency that you can still use to purchase gold weapons. To unlock emerald weapons, you will need to earn points under the new system.

I hope this change doesn’t prevent players from earning golden weapons they don’t already have. But it makes sense for Blizzard to require all players to start from the beginning in their quest for emeralds, especially those who already have all the gold guns and a healthy balance of competitive points.

Elsewhere, competitive challenges are rolling out, and Team 4 hopes to have a new page making it clearer to players how they’ll earn seasonal rewards:

Overwatch competitive rewards page Blizzard Entertainment

Instead of receiving a large series of rewards at the end of the season based on final rank, “wins and losses both lead you to larger payouts of competitive points,” Winter said. Of course, winning will bring you more progress.

Additionally, the competitive match start screen will now display a range of player ranks in the lobby. This is instead of showing the average rank.

overwatch competitive match start page Blizzard Entertainment

Sometime after Season 9, Blizzard will remove most of the existing group restrictions in Ranked. This will help people play competitive games with more of their friends.

Of course, this has implications for engagement. To deal with this, groups with a large disparity in skill level (a pair of bronze and platinum players) will be designated as a “wide group” and will only be able to play with similar groups. “We’ll try to find groups that are similar in size to yours,” Winter said. So the game will attempt to match you with players of equivalent skill level in similar roles on the other team, but Blizzard can’t promise that this will always be the case.

Similarly, solo players will only play against self-explanatory “narrow groups” or other solo players. Reading between the lines, singles players should be prevented from being matched with a group that contains too many higher or lower ranked players. “We expect to see big improvements in match quality for singles players,” Winter said.

Additionally, Winter said that this approach would help mitigate the Smurfs problem as it would be less likely that players would need to create a new account to play with a friend who is at a very different rank.

These all seem like smart changes. Honestly, as someone who plays Mystery Heroes 99% of the time, they are more likely to rank me up in the future. And if Team 4 introduces chrome weapons in a few years? Consider me a full-time competitive athlete at that point.

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2 and other games, Follow my Forbes blog, You’ll get a weekly round-up email covering everything I publish. You’ll also be doing me a solid favor – it’s a great way to support me and my work at no cost to you.