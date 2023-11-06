Blinken says progress made in Middle East trip despite few concrete results

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted on Monday that he has made progress on the goals he set for a whirlwind Middle East trip, as he left with few concrete results for a series of meetings with leaders about the Israel-Hamas war.

The situation on the ground had changed in the weeks since Blinken’s last visit to the region, where he traveled just days after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. But the risks to the trip are just as great as Israel prepares to launch a new phase of its offensive in Gaza, a senior administration official said Friday. Global condemnation of that attack continues to grow – stoking anti-American sentiment and threatening to drive a wedge between the United States and its partners. Meanwhile, the civilian death toll is rising in the war-torn Gaza Strip, and concerns are rising about regional conflict.

During his meetings in Israel, Jordan, the West Bank, Iraq and Turkey, Blinken’s priorities included protecting civilians and increasing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, pressing for the release of hostages held by Hamas, and preventing the conflict from escalating. Were focused on. For wider area. He also repeatedly advocated the idea of ​​a “humanitarian pause” rather than a ceasefire.

As he flew from Ankara to Tokyo on Monday, the top US diplomat insisted that “this is all a work in progress.”

“I think in each of these areas, we have made progress, and I come back to the proposition that what I’ve heard everywhere, in different ways, on all these different issues is the indispensability of American leadership. American diplomacy, America’s involvement,” Blinken said in response to a question from CNN.

He teased a specific point of progress on humanitarian aid, saying, “I think you’ll see in the coming days that aid can be expanded in significant ways to reach more of those who need it and access to those who need it.” to those who need it.” “And to ensure that people can continue to come out of Gaza.”

Still, many of Blinken’s messages appear to have been ignored, particularly in Israel. Despite his forceful public message that “civilians should not suffer the consequences of (Hamas’s) inhumanity and its brutality,” Israeli forces continued to attack civilian sites in the wake of the top US diplomat’s visit. The forces claimed that the sites were being used by Hamas.

No hostages held by Hamas have been released since Israel stepped up its offensive in Gaza.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari said negotiations to free the hostages were still ongoing, and that Qatar – which has acted as a key broker in the discussions with Hamas – remained committed to mediation. Al-Ansari told CNN that any hostage release should be linked to a period of peace.

“When it comes to the humanitarian pause, we remain engaged with the Israelis on the specific practicalities of that. However, one important aspect is to see progress on the mortgages. This is something we are extremely focused on. But we also believe that a pause could also help advance that proposal,” Blinken said on Monday.

But just hours after meeting with Blinken on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly rejected any halt to fighting — whether a cease-fire or a cease-fire — unless Hamas releases hostages. .

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Netanyahu discussed the possibility of a strategic pause “to provide opportunities for civilians to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, ensure aid reaches civilians in need, and enable possible hostage release ,” according to a White House readout.

A senior State Department official said that behind the scenes, hostages are the main issue preventing Israel from agreeing to a humanitarian pause, as the Israeli government does not want to signal any relief in exchange for hostages. Many families of hostages have also said they do not want a ceasefire until their loved ones are released.

On the task of preventing conflict from escalating, the top US diplomat said on Monday, “We have had important conversations – and more than conversations, we are making sure that there are differentiated impacts and relationships on countries in the region, including “The countries I visited or spoke to are using it to ensure that this conflict and crisis does not spread.”

He added, “Sometimes the absence of a bad event may not be the clearest evidence of progress, but it is there.”

“Countries are looking to us to do something, and obviously we don’t agree on everything,” the top US diplomat said. But there are similar views on some of the imperatives of this time that we’re working on together, and in other areas we’re making sure that we’re communicating clearly and understanding where each other are coming from. Have been.

Those disagreements were on public display at several stops on the trip.

US opposition to a ceasefire, which Blinken argued would give Hamas time to regroup and potentially attack Israel again, has put Washington at odds with its Arab allies. Have given.

The behind-the-scenes talks with Blinken and his counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as well as the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, at a summit in Amman on Saturday were not controversial. A source familiar with the summit.

However, standing alongside Blinken at a press conference after the summit, the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt again strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Throughout the visit, Blinken repeatedly talked about the need to discuss the future for the region and Gaza “the day after” as well as the “day after.” He has put forward the idea that the Palestinian Authority could play a role in the future governance of the Strip if Hamas is eliminated – which Israel says is its aim.

However, according to another senior State Department official, in a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the topic of Gaza’s future governance “was not the focus of the conversation”. The meeting, which the official described as “productive and constructive”, instead focused on the current situation in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

The future control of Gaza was also not actually discussed privately at the summit in Amman, but the US did not expect it to be a significant topic, according to a source familiar with the summit.

Foreign ministers at that summit also refused to publicly discuss a question about “the day after tomorrow”.

“What happens next? How can we even think about what will happen in Gaza when we don’t know what kind of Gaza will be left after this war? Are we going to talk about wasteland? Are we going to talk about refugees? “We just don’t know – we don’t have all the variables to even start thinking about it,” Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source