Blindwink announces winners of the 7th edition of India Achievers Awards 2023

List of winners:

1) Best Artistic Handmade Jutti Brand in South India – She & Me Juttis Center (Founder & CEO) Zahra Shireen

2) Best One Stop Solution & Services for Wealth Management in Rajasthan – Gaurav Sharma (Founder & CEO) VSTOGI Financials

3) Fastest growing venture and growth capital platform for startups – 360 Nautica (Founder) Dr. Tejinder Singh

4) Most Trusted Financial and Management Advisors in India – Premier Fin Advice LLP

5) Best Career Counselor and Education Guidance in Bangalore – Mission Education Career Guidance

6) Best Luxury Outdoor Lighting Brand in India – Marvin The Led Company

7) Most Amazing Corporate Tour & Travels Company in India – OceanBlue Travels – Dhaval Shethwala/Ankit Mehta

8) Best Clinical Aesthetic and Laser Skin Clinic – Skin Artisans – The House of Aesthetics. M/s Global Health Care Pvt Ltd

9) Best Budget Domestic Tour & Travel Company – Mangela Tours & Travels

10) Best Wedding Planner and Photographer – Piyush Bhansali

11) Outstanding VJ North East India – Vaishali Saikia (VJ Vaishali)

12) Fastest growing software solutions company in AI and ML – Dr.Sanjeev Kuwadekar and Dr.Sampat.V.Patil (Infogen Labs Inc.)

13) Best Industrial Design and Engineering Consultant for Medium to Large Scale Industries – M/s KSJ Engineering & Projects Pvt. Ltd.

14) Professional Home Painting & Deep Cleaning Services in India – Vijay Home Services (Founder) Pankaj Kumar Chaudhary

15) Best Administration and Operations Management in Real Estate Sector – Shyamal Shah

16) Most professional and trusted detective agency in Tamil Nadu – SK Detective Bureau of India

17) Fastest Growing Marbles & Tiles Chemicals Company – Marmo Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

18) Social Impact Award for introducing eco-friendly lifestyle products – Shreyati Ecovation Limited

19) Youth Icon and Ecopreneur – Hardik Bhalia (Founder and CEO) Shreyati Ecovation Limited

20) Most Trusted Law Firm of the Year – JSSB Legal (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

21) Business Excellence Award – Rotan Consultancies Pvt. Ltd.

22) Liquidation Electronics Best and Fastest Growing Indian Startup in 2023 – PhonePro Electronics

23) Largest Home Appliance Liquidation Electronics Seller 2023 – Prabal Sales Corp

24) The most passionate riding group, community and riders event organizer in India – Radon Riders™ Pune

25) Recommended specialization in Digital Marketing for Young Aspiring Entrepreneurs – Rahul Darvante

26) Most Trusted Distributor of Commercial Refrigeration Products – Ravi Traders, Bagalkot & Hubli -Sagar R. Patil

27) India’s unique platform for the well-being of senior citizens in public transport – Biswajit Barua (Founder & CEO) Hive Sustainable Solutions

28) Fastest growing creative, advertising and digital marketing agency in Bangalore – Blue Eye Communications

29) Exceptional expertise in revenue management and digital marketing strategy in the hospitality sector – Vipin Vasudevan

30) Outstanding Excellence in Martial Arts Practice and Training – Kusuma N

31) Fastest growing BPO and excellence in service delivery – Taurus BPO Services

32) Bharat Brilliant Kid of the Year – Dr. S.Hasini

33) Outstanding Female Technical Leader in Digital Transformation for Business Excellence – Shivmalani Shivraj

34) Best Astrologer and Palmistry in Karnataka – Loy Lobo

35) Best Special Educator and Counselor for Mind Wellness in Bangalore – Mrs. Jothilaxmi Padmanabhan

36) Education Impact Award for Excellence in Data Science and IT Skills Training – Chetan J. Shelke

37) Leading and most trusted interior designer firm in Bangalore – Saurav Kumar Keshari, Founder & CEO, Aqualus Interiors India Pvt Ltd

38) Narayan Bhargava Group – Excellence in Business Solutions 2023 – Narayan Bhargava Group

39) Young Dynamic Entrepreneur for excellent retail and marketing in Assam – Suhail Ahmed, Managing Director, Sunbird Super Energy Pvt. Ltd.

40) Best NGO for Sustainable Livelihood Development – ​​Jan Jagran Kendra (NGO) Mr. Ajay Kumar, Director

41) Distinguished Traditional Apparel Retailer of the Year 2023 – Vijayshekhar Ravi – Deepam Silk Retail Pvt Ltd

42) Most innovative musician and violinist – Walking violinist Dr. Aneesh Vidyashankar

43) Best Chess Academy in India – Chess Club

44) Most Dynamic Leader Entrepreneur in Granite, Insurance, Real Estate, Miscellaneous Sectors in Bangalore – D. Subramani (CEO) D. Subramani Group of Companies

45) Best Astrology Predictions and Remedies – Astroshastri

46) The most innovative French language institute in Mumbai – Le Trésor of French – Ms. Shivani Shah (Founder)

47) Best Holistic Nutritionist Specializing in Lifestyle Disease Prevention – DT Mohini Agarwal (Fosho)

48) Best Tea and Bun Maska in India – Mubeen Ahmed – Hotel Star

49) Young Achiever for Innovative Industrial Solutions, Excellence and Supplier in Industrial Calibration and Thermal Validation Services – Keshav D. Ardad / M/s Innovative Industrial Solutions

50) India’s iconic dome shaped festival hall and movie theater – Book your screen – Gautam

51) Best Emerging Catering Company in Kerala 2023 – Navodaya Events & Wedding Planners

52) India’s Best Innovative Handmade Carpets & Rugs Manufacturers & Exporters – Diamond Exports

53) Excellence in Teaching and Research – Dr. Priya A. Sondhi, Associate Professor, Bennett University

54) India’s Unique and Innovative Veterinary Healthcare Solutions – Vetcetera Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Founder & CEO) Manoj Kumar. R

55) Outstanding Indian Achievement for Global Excellence in Data Management and Profiling – Raunak R Pansara

56) Most Dynamic Leader in Project Management – ​​Prabhakar Baranwal

