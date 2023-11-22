blind pig market at hand

There is an old saying that “Sometimes even a blind pig finds an acorn.” This morning I’m thinking that if you look carefully, there is always good news. This morning, the good news is that wheat is moving out of Ukraine. Of course, this is only good news for Ukrainian farmers!

Remember a few months ago when the Russians refused to agree to renew the Black Sea Agreement, which guaranteed safe passage to ships leaving Ukrainian ports? The thinking then was that this would eliminate grain shipments by sea and the rains would force exports through other countries, thereby reducing prices for farmers.

Remember, farmers buy everything retail and sell everything wholesale. And, they pay the freight both ways. Surprisingly, after the agreement expired, exporting interests declared a route they dubbed the “Humanitarian Corridor”. It was not known whether the Russians would actively interfere in this route, but we now know that they have not so far.

Since August, 151 ships have transported grain from Ukraine. There is good news for their farmers, but as a result we are seeing a decline in wheat prices. We – as of the morning of November 17 – are looking at December Chicago wheat futures at $5.50 1/4, down three and a quarter cents. A farmer told me last week that he’ll remember turning down $8 for wheat for a long time.

December Chicago wheat futures dropped 25 cents last week, and Ukraine trade losses are a good reason. Declining export demand, which can often be a euphemism for our uncompetitive prices, is another reason. Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures are trading at new lows.

Soybean prices have been positive on most days recently. They have been very volatile, with large ranges occurring every day with interesting rumors or news. We are currently (as of 8:15 a.m. Nov. 17) January futures are trading at $13.32 1/2, which is down seven and three-quarters of a cent. If there’s any good news, it’s that prices dropped six cents overnight.

Soybeans were boosted by news of dry weather in South America and Argentina staying home to crush beans after a poor harvest last year, which helped prices. We actually gained over $1.28 between $12.70 1/4 on October 12th and $13.98 1/2 on November 15th.

Corn continues to be a weak commodity. We currently see December futures trading at $4.71 3/4, down three cents year to date. The recent low was $4.61 on November 13, but we jumped nearly 20 cents to the high on November 15 at $4.80 1/2. The problem is that, despite our high yields, it is not a good price compared to the cost of the inputs when we planted the crop.

The good news for corn is that exports have been good. Last week, we booked 1.8 MMT, which is a six-week high. This is above estimates, but it has not changed much in the market. Mexico, which we tend to forget because of our obsession with China, was once again the largest buyer.

At present our maize exports are 33% more than last year, but the market is not responding. There are news that could help the market, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The last Cattle on Feed report said the numbers were up 1.8% from the previous year. This should represent higher demand for corn at some point. However, the biggest negative impact on the market appears to be that Brazil is ultimately ahead

General planting time for their corn. They are now 76% planted, and last year at this time, they were only at 70%.

Still impacting the market is the fact that some bean plantings have been delayed, and the expectation here is that the late start means less Cerrado (second crop) corn planted due to the delay in bean plantings. Will go.