Blighted new SF condo building set to be reborn as rentals in 2024

The building at 1554 Market St., known as The Oak, could finally be converted from condos to rentals after sitting vacant for three years, according to an application filed with the San Francisco Planning Department.

The 109-unit building at 1554 Market Street, which has been vacant and left homebuyers in limbo, could open as rentals next year.

Units in the building known as The Oak, formerly offered as condos, can now hit the rental market as apartments.

After sitting vacant for three years, a newly constructed 109-unit housing complex at the intersection of the Hayes Valley and Civic Center neighborhoods could finally fill with residents in 2024.

Investor Steven Hong, who is locking in a $76.7 million construction loan on the building called The Oak, filed an application Friday to convert the units at 1554 Market St. from condos to rentals, according to an application filed with the San Francisco Planning Department. Filed. , This news was first published by San Francisco Business Times.

Hong said he was “attracted to this investment because of its strategic location and long-term growth potential.”

“The San Francisco rental housing market is dynamic and presents many opportunities,” he said. “We believe in the resilience of the market and are optimistic about its long-term growth. Factors such as job growth in technology and AI contribute to our positive outlook.

If Hong succeeds in converting the units, it will mark the end of an ordeal for nearby residents who watched the beautiful 12-storey complex go up and find it lying vacant and waiting for taggers and foreclosures. Has become a constant target for the people.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to have over 100 homes ready for occupancy, but with no humans in them due to the fact that ownership couldn’t get their act together,” said chief of staff Dan Sider. planning Department. “We have a beautiful structure ready for occupancy – now is the time to do something there.”

Zhang Li, a central player in San Francisco’s sweeping corruption investigation, led the firm that built the troubled project.

The building was one of several troubled projects built by Z&L, a Chinese real estate developer headed by Zhang Li, who became a central player in a sweeping corruption investigation that led to the conviction of more than 20 people, including the city. Former public works chief Mohammad Nooru. In July, Lee was extradited from London to San Francisco. He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and admitted to bribing Nuru with food and drink and other favors in exchange for faster completion of the housing development at 555 Fulton St.

Lee paid two fines – one of $1 million and the other of $50,000 – and prosecutors agreed to drop the charges after three years.

The turmoil affected 1554 Market St., which sat vacant for three years, as well as 555 Fulton, which took nearly five years to complete due to building violations.

At 1554 Market St., Z&L originally marketed the units as condos for sale and put several units into contract before walking away from those deals and began marketing the entire complex for sale instead. The company eventually defaulted on the construction loan of the project, which Hong had purchased.

The group of prospective buyers included many who had won a lottery for below-market-priced condos.

Chester Piduck, shown with wife Rayaneh Karami and daughter Donzeh, was disappointed to learn that the building would not open as condos.

In January 2022, San Francisco opera singer Chester Pidduck was delighted to learn that his family had been selected for a 1,100-square-foot, ninth-floor, two-bedroom condo overlooking the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Distance from his job at the opera house.

Unlike the family’s longtime one-bedroom apartment at Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue, the condo will allow their daughter to have her own room. At $400,000, it was something Pidduck’s family could afford. The interest rate was locked at a historic low of 2.5% and, partly due to pandemic-related income loss, families were eligible for a unit at 100% of the area median income – approximately the same for a family of three. $110,000.

The family was devastated to learn a few months later that the developer did not intend to sell the units as condos.

“The timing was perfect. We were very excited – it was a big lottery win,” he told the Chronicle in July. “And now it’s all over. We feel that Z&L has screwed us incredibly well. I couldn’t believe he could leave like that.”

The building at 1554 Market St., known as the Oak, has been the target of graffiti and tagging.

According to Jane Laska, president of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association, filling the units with renters will not help families who had hoped to purchase units in the building, making it a major move.

He said, “Getting Z&L out of the neighborhood is great news – they have done Hayes Valley and the city a great injustice.” “This is a brand new beautiful construction that has already fallen into disrepair. “We need to see that space activated.”

Hong said that as soon as the city approves the switch from for-sale to rental, “we will work diligently to begin the lease-up process.”

