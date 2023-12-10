“Blessings hidden”: Sam Altman reflects on being fired as OpenAI CEO

Mr. Altman still has some hard feelings about the whole incident.

Recently, ChatGate maker OpenAI saw a sad time after it fired CEO Sam Altman. The artificial intelligence community saw five days of high drama before OpenAI reached an agreement to bring back Sam Altman as CEO and appoint new board members, as almost all of its employees threatened to quit following his ouster. Had given. Company president and co-founder Greg Brockman also rejoins after a chaotic period that exposed the deep tensions at the heart of the artificial intelligence community. Now, speaking to Trevor Noah on the “What Now” podcast, Mr Altman said he had learned a lot from the whole incident, despite the “painful cost”.

He said, “The empathy I gained from this whole experience, and the recalibration of values, was definitely a blessing in disguise. It was at a painful cost, but I’m happy to have had the experience in that sense.”

Mr Altman was in Las Vegas for the Formula One Grand Prix when he received news that the board had fired him. “I didn’t get a chance to watch any races that entire weekend. I was in my hotel room, I got this call, I had no idea what it was going to be and I was fired by the board.”

According to Mr. Altman, his phone became so flooded with messages that iMessage stopped working. “And then over the next half hour, I got so many messages that iMessage broke on my phone. My phone was absolutely useless because it was like non-stop notifications and iMessage hit this thing where it stopped working for a while. That message was delivered late, then everything in it was marked as read, so I didn’t even like to say that,” he added.

Although he said he is not considering returning to OpenAI right now, he sure wants to continue working on building generalized artificial intelligence. He said, “It felt like a dream. I was confused, it was chaotic. It didn’t feel real.”

Although the saga is over, the CEO still has some hard feelings about the whole incident. “It was a very hurtful thing and personally, as a human being, I felt very inappropriate – the way it was handled,” he said.

Recently, Mr. Altman was also named “CEO of the Year” by Time Magazine for his notable contributions to the technology industry.

Source: www.ndtv.com