BLAST Token Qualify Guide: Get Free $BLAST!

What is blast airdrop?

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast is rapidly gaining attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its official launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide outlines everything that is currently known around allowing entry into the private Blast community and airdrop campaigns.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to thirty percent APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing large volumes to its platform. With this attractive value proposition and the backing of key investors, Blast has tremendous potential.

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, to gain access to Blast, it is necessary to receive an invite code from someone already inside the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

visit

blast website

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement is building, make sure to secure your BLAST invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the BLAST airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

