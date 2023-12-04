BLAST Staking Eligibility Instructions: GET FREE $BLAST!

blast airdrop

blast airdrop

A new Ethereum Layer 2 platform called Blast is rapidly generating buzz for its exclusive early access event ahead of its public release. The brainchild of “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already received backing from major crypto investors like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This piece summarizes our working understanding on gaining access to Blast’s private community and pre-launch airdrop promotion.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing large volumes to its platform. With this strong value proposition and the backing of key investors, Blast has tremendous potential. Unlike other Layer 2 offerings, Blast offers base yield opportunities of up to thirty percent APY for staked ETH and stablecoins. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. Blast also strives to be the main gateway bridging NFT liquidity to Ethereum, directing huge volumes into its system. With this strong value-add and funding from leading investors, Blast holds tremendous potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blast-io.group/SjU29

blast-io.group/F5kIO

blast-io.group/9SYQS

blast-io.group/OE8CD

blast-io.group/SBU37

blast-io.group/SNB71

blast-io.group/OIQ8B

blast-io.group/BNUS5

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement builds, be sure to get your BLAST invite ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com