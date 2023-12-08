Blast Staking Airdrop: How to Get a Blast Invite?

blast airdrop

About Blast Airdrop

A new Ethereum Layer 2 platform called Blast has quickly become the talk of the town for its exclusive early access event ahead of its public release. The brainchild of “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already received backing from major crypto investors like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This piece details our working understanding on securing entry to Blast’s private community and pre-launch airdrop promotion.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other Layer 2 offerings, Blast offers native yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. Blast also intends to become the main gateway connecting NFT liquidity to Ethereum, directing vast volumes into its system. With this strong value-add and funding from top investors, Blast holds tremendous potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop Event – ​​How to Invite?

Currently gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already joining the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blastio.group/sju29

blastio.group/F5kIO

blastio.group/9syqs

blastio.group/OE8CD

blastio.group/sbu37

blastio.group/snb71

blastio.group/OIQ8B

blastio.group/bnus5

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement continues to build, be sure to get your BLAST invite ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com