Blast overtakes Cardano and Base – here’s how much DeFi investors have locked up

Blast is the latest Layer 2 network to arrive on the scene last week and has already taken the decentralized finance (DeFi) world by storm. The network, which appears to have appeared out of nowhere, is backed by Paradigm, and as its popularity has grown, it has surpassed Base and Cardano’s Total Value Locked (TVL) in less than a week of launch. Have left behind.

Blast TVL crosses $565 million

The Blast Network was officially announced on November 21 and immediately received support from crypto investors. In the first day, the network saw more than $81 million in crypto locked. And within two days, that figure quickly topped $123 million.

Despite some FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) that arose after the launch of the network, investors have continued to invest in it. As of Sunday, November 26, the total value locked on the BLAST network had officially surpassed $544 million, according to data from DeFi tracker DeFiLlama.

This figure puts the network’s TVL ahead of older competitors like Coinbase. While Blast’s TVL is $544 million, the base TVL is $338.26 million. This means that BLAST’s TVL is currently 60% higher than Base.

Similarly, Blast TVL is also way ahead of Cardano. Currently, Cardano TVL is valued at approximately $330.07 million, which is slightly below base, and approximately 61% less than BLAST.

New L2 faces criticism from DeFi investors

Amidst BLAST’s rapid growth, it has also drawn criticism from DeFi investors. There are concerns about everything from security to how the network is being run. One of the most relevant criticisms stems from the fact that all cryptos associated with the network will be locked until next year.

The network revealed that investors will not be able to access their locked funds until February 2024. Additionally, Blast promises users a yield on their Ethereum (ETH) and stablecoins connected to the network, but there is no clear way of how this yield will occur. To be earned.

However, some members of the crypto community have discovered that funds were being deposited into the Lido DAO protocol. Apparently, Blast is currently making around $1.5 million per month by pooling bridge funds into Lido. This has raised concerns about Lido’s growing dominance, which is approaching 33.3% and could pose a risk to the Ethereum network.

Nevertheless, Blast continues to dominate the conversation around DeFi on social media. There is now a total of 266,130 ETH locked on the network, with the airdrop expected to take place in 2024.

Total DeFi Market Cap $57.26 Billion

