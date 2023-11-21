BLAST Layer-2 network launch attracts both interest and criticism over potential yield model

Pacman, founder of the BLUR NFT marketplace, has launched a new Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 network, Blast, designed to enable its users to earn “prime yield.”

in 20th November statementThe protocol explained how its new approach differentiates it from other layer-2 networks. According to the team, Blast is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible, optimistic rollup that increases the baseline yield for users and developers without changing the experience expected by crypto-natives. The protocol offers users a yield of 4% for ETH and 5% for stablecoins like USDC.

“The blast yield comes from Ethereum staking and real-world asset protocols. Earnings from these decentralized protocols are automatically sent back to Blast users.”

Although the mainnet launch is scheduled for February 2024, users can earn Blast Points when they invite others to the protocol.

Blast raised $20 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms Paradigm and Standard Crypto.

data from cryptoslate It turns out that the network launch has pushed the price of BLUR up by more than 5% over the past 24 hours to $0.35888 at press time.

Blast’s approach is criticized.

Meanwhile, Blast’s approach has drawn criticism from many crypto stakeholders for having a Ponzi-like structure.

Crypto entrepreneur T3chman described the blockchain network as “just another pyramid/Ponzi scheme run by Paradigm to extract liquidity from Web3” and warned the community to avoid it.

Echoing T3chman’s view, NFTY Finance co-founder Titan raised concerns about the Blast invite system, and highlighted its similarities with a pyramid scheme.

Adam Cochrane, a partner at Cinemahin Ventures, Speciality Explode as a platform with one-way deposits. According to them, BLAST works as a multisig vault that deposits assets into Lido and Maker for yield, offering ‘points’ for an unspent L2, with no existing exit strategy.

Crypto developer Sisyphus said the BLAST ‘bridge’ remains a closed contract owned by 5-person MultiSig without existing L2.

Meanwhile, DeFi Maestro, a contributor to the Mental Network, notes that layer-2 “will rely heavily on BLAST padded emissions to maintain total price-lock after chain launch.”

“BLAST seems like an L2 reward token to incentivize BLUR holders,” said DeFi maestro. couple,

However, despite criticism surrounding the project, its approach has attracted inflows of approximately $50 million, including approximately $40 million in ETH staked on Lido and approximately $6.5 million on Maker.

Source: cryptoslate.com