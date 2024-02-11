BLAST L2 Eligibility Instructions: Get Free BLAST Tokens!

blast airdrop

What is blast airdrop?

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast has quickly gained attention for its closed, invite-only Early Access campaign ahead of its official launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide covers everything currently known about receiving invitations to access the private Blast community and airdrop campaigns.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the leading portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing massive volumes to its platform. With this powerful value proposition and the backing of leading investors, Blast has tremendous potential. Compared to other scalping solutions, Blast offers base yield opportunities of up to thirty percent APY for staked ETH and stablecoins. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. Blast also strives to be the main gateway to fulfilling NFT liquidity in Ethereum, directing huge volumes into its system. With this strong value-add and funding from top investors, Blast holds tremendous potential.

Blast Airdrop Event – ​​How to Invite?

Currently, gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

SFA3G

db4hd

934HD

4YSDH

4hsjg

ZFG4J

8FHW2

DHJ60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary Ethereum wallet like MetaMask.

blast website

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement builds, be sure to get your BLAST invite ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com