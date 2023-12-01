Blast L2 Airdrop: How to get invite code?

blast airdrop

About Blast Airdrop

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast is rapidly gaining attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its official launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide outlines everything currently known about gaining access to the private Blast community and joining the airdrop initiative.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to thirty percent APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal bridging NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing substantial volume to its platform. With this powerful value proposition and the backing of leading investors, Blast offers radical yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY, compared to other scaling solutions. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. Blast also strives to be the main gateway bridging NFT liquidity to Ethereum, directing large volumes into its system. With this compelling value-add and funding from leading investors, Blast holds tremendous potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already within the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blast-io.group/SjU29

blast-io.group/F5kIO

blast-io.group/9SYQS

blast-io.group/OE8CD

blast-io.group/SBU37

blast-io.group/SNB71

blast-io.group/OIQ8B

blast-io.group/BNUS5

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and link your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement is building, make sure to secure your BLAST invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the BLAST airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

