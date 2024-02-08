BLAST Invite Code Instructions: How to get BLAST Coin Airdrop?

blast airdrop

About Blast Airdrop

A fresh Ethereum Layer 2 platform named Blast has quickly become the talk of the town for its special early access event ahead of its public unveiling. The brainchild of “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already received backing from major crypto investors like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This piece summarizes our working understanding of how to gain access to Blast’s private community and pre-launch airdrop promotion.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to thirty percent APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing vast volumes to its platform. With this attractive value proposition and the backing of key investors, Blast has significant growth potential. Compared to other scalping solutions, Blast offers base yield opportunities of up to thirty percent APY for staked ETH and stablecoins. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. BLAST intends to become the main gateway connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, directing large volumes into its system. With this strong value-add and funding from leading investors, Blast holds tremendous potential.

Blast Airdrop Event – ​​How to Invite?

Currently, gaining access to Blast requires securing an invite code from someone already inside the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

SFA3G

db4hd

934HD

4YSDH

4hsjg

ZFG4J

8FHW2

DHJ60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and link your primary Ethereum wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement continues to build, be sure to secure your BLAST invitation ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com