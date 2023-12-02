Blast faces investigation for non-existent mainnet job postings

Cryptocurrency startup Blast is facing criticism after posting a job listing for senior engineering roles to support its not-yet-launched mainnet.

The layer-2 scaling solution, which promises faster and cheaper transactions for the Ethereum blockchain, has attracted deposits of more than $640 million from users anticipating its release.

Job postings for a senior DevOps engineer and senior protocol engineer have cast doubt on Blast’s ability to live up to its claims of a secure decentralized finance protocol running on Ethereum.

While speculative investors have poured assets into Blast’s deposit-only smart contract in hopes of receiving early-user rewards, the critical mainnet remains non-existent.

NFT marketplace Blast has been surrounded by controversy since its founding by Blur co-founder Tyshaun Roquere. In addition to the missing mainnet, decentralized finance participants have raised concerns over Blast’s multi-signature wallet model, controlled by five signers.

under Blast’s 3-in-5 Multi-Cig Plan, only three signers are required to transfer funds to and from the protocol’s wallet. However, Blast says the model offers security benefits, although other layer-2 competitors like Polygon use different, more centralized mechanisms.

Even Blast’s lead investor, venture firm Paradigm, has expressed apprehension about the project, saying it would set a “bad precedent” for other emerging Layer-2 and decentralized finance platforms. However, Paradigm researcher Dan Robinson said Blast shows exciting potential.

At press time, if Blast’s promised mainnet fully launches today, it would rank as the third-largest layer-2 network by value locked, according to data site DeFillama.

For now, investors and developers are awaiting deployment of the core technology behind $640 million in speculative deposits.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io