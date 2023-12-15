Blast Airdrop Step-by-Step Guide — Claim 150$ Now!

blast airdrop

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast has quickly gained attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its public launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already brought in investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide covers everything currently known around receiving invitations to access the private Blast community and the Airdrop initiative.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to thirty percent APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the main portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing substantial volume to its platform. With this strong value proposition and the backing of top investors, Blast has tremendous potential.

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, to gain access to Blast it is necessary to receive an invite code from someone already included in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blastio.group/sfa3g

blastio.group/DB4HD

blastio.group/934hd

blastio.group/4YSDH

blastio.group/4hsjg

blastio.group/ZFG4J

blastio.group/8FHW2

blastio.group/dhj60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and link your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement builds, make sure to get your Blast invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the Blast airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

