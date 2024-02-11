Blast Airdrop Instructions: How to Qualify for the Blast Staking Airdrop?

blast airdrop

A new Ethereum Layer 2 platform called Blast is rapidly generating buzz for its invite-only early access event ahead of its public release. The brainchild of “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already received backing from major crypto investors like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This piece outlines our working understanding of how to gain access to Blast’s private community and pre-launch airdrop promotion.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to thirty percent APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the leading portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing substantial volume to its platform. With this powerful value proposition and the backing of key investors, Blast has significant growth potential.

Blast Airdrop Event – ​​How to Invite?

Currently, to gain access to Blast, it is necessary to receive an invite code from someone already inside the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

SFA3G

db4hd

934HD

4YSDH

4hsjg

ZFG4J

8FHW2

DHJ60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and link your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement is building, make sure to secure your BLAST invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the BLAST airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

