Blast Airdrop Instructions: How to Claim Blast L2 Airdrop?

About Blast Airdrop

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast is rapidly gaining attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its official launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide covers everything currently known around allowing entry into the private Blast community and the airdrop initiative.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal bridging NFT liquidity to Ethereum, bringing massive volumes to its platform. With this powerful value proposition and the backing of top investors, Blast has great potential.

Blast Airdrop Event – ​​How to Invite?

Currently gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already joining the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blast-io.group/SjU29

blast-io.group/F5kIO

blast-io.group/9SYQS

blast-io.group/OE8CD

blast-io.group/SBU37

blast-io.group/SNB71

blast-io.group/OIQ8B

blast-io.group/BNUS5

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary Ethereum wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement builds, be sure to get your BLAST invite ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com