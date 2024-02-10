February 10, 2024
Blast Airdrop: How to get invite code?


blast airdrop

What is blast airdrop?

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast is rapidly gaining attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its public launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide explains everything currently known about gaining access to the private Blast community and joining the airdrop initiative.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing substantial volume to its platform. With this attractive value proposition and the backing of leading investors, Blast offers radical yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY, compared to other scaling solutions. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. BLAST intends to become the main gateway connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, directing large volumes into its system. With this strong value-add and funding from leading investors, Blast maintains significant potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, to gain access to Blast it is necessary to receive an invite code from someone already included in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

SFA3G

db4hd

934HD

4YSDH

4hsjg

ZFG4J

8FHW2

DHJ60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

  • Go to the Blast website and link your primary Ethereum wallet like MetaMask.

blast website

  • Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

  • Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement builds, make sure to get your BLAST invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the BLAST airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com

