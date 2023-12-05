Blast Airdrop Guide: How to Claim Blast Staking Airdrop?

blast airdrop

About Blast Airdrop

A new Ethereum Layer 2 platform called Blast is rapidly generating buzz for its invite-only early access event ahead of its public unveiling. The brainchild of “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already received backing from major crypto investors like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This piece summarizes our current understanding of how to gain entry to Blast’s private community and the pre-launch airdrop promotion.

What makes Blast Layer 2 special?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the primary portal bridging NFT liquidity to Ethereum, bringing substantial volume to its platform. With this powerful value proposition and the backing of leading investors, Blast maintains significant potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary Ethereum wallet like MetaMask.

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement is building, make sure to secure your BLAST invite as soon as possible to meet the criteria for the BLAST airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

