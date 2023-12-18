Blast Airdrop – Get your Blast now

blast airdrop

blast airdrop

A newly launched Ethereum Layer 2 offering called Blast has quickly gained attention for its closed, invite-only early access campaign ahead of its public launch. Created by “Pacman” the founder of the Blur platform, Blast has already attracted investments from top crypto funds like Paradigm and eGirl Capital. This guide outlines everything that is currently known regarding receiving invitations to access the private Blast community and the Airdrop initiative.

What makes Blast Layer 2 unique?

Unlike other scalping solutions, Blast offers raw yield opportunities for staked ETH and stablecoins – up to 30% APY. This gives DeFi users a way to earn attractive rewards even for non-tokenized assets. Blast aims to become the leading portal connecting NFT liquidity across Ethereum, bringing massive volumes to its platform. With this attractive value proposition and the backing of key investors, Blast has tremendous potential. Unlike other Layer 2 offerings, Blast offers base yield opportunities of up to thirty percent APY for staked ETH and stablecoins. It allows DeFi users to earn attractive rewards even on non-tokenized assets. Blast intends to become the main gateway bridging NFT liquidity across Ethereum, directing large volumes into its system. With this compelling value-add and funding from leading investors, Blast maintains significant potential.

blast airdrop

Blast Airdrop – How to Invite?

Currently, gaining access to Blast requires receiving an invite code from someone already in the community.

Here are some invite codes to participate in the Blast airdrop:

blastio.group/sfa3g

blastio.group/DB4HD

blastio.group/934hd

blastio.group/4YSDH

blastio.group/4hsjg

blastio.group/ZFG4J

blastio.group/8FHW2

blastio.group/dhj60

How to qualify for Blast airdrop?

Go to the Blast website and connect your primary ETH wallet like MetaMask.

blast website

Bridge ETH or stablecoin to Ethereum mainnet to start earning yields.

connect wallet

Refer friends with your custom referral code to progress towards the airdrop milestone!

As the excitement continues to build, be sure to get your BLAST invite ASAP to qualify for the BLAST Airdrop free token distribution coming soon!

Source: medium.com