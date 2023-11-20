Blank School Entrepreneurial Leadership Babson gathers to discuss thought and action

Babson College students may be inspired to pursue business ideas and prepare for careers, but Smyra Milian P’21 finds them also introspective.

Milian serves as the Executive Director of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship. Students come to the Center for help building their ventures, and, often, their thoughts turn inward, considering a fundamental question that the Center helps them explore: what exactly it takes to be a leader. What has to be done?

“I think it’s a very important question,” Milian said. “Because we understand the mindset of entrepreneurial leadership, not just the methodology, I think we are uniquely prepared to answer that question.”

Milian spoke about leadership last week as part of a lively and remarkable panel discussion that brought together the executive directors of Babson’s six academic centers and institutes, all part of the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. Come under the umbrella of.

The event, called the Entrepreneurial Leadership All-Star Panel, was moderated by Linda Henry ’00, H’19, CEO and co-owner of Boston Globe Media, and was part of the College’s celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, a global campaign that focuses on the success of global entrepreneurship. Appreciate and empower entrepreneurs.

Pictured from left: Linda Henry ’00, H’19 of Boston Globe Media; Smayra Milian P’21 of The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship; Laurie Union of the Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship; and Cheryl Kiser of the Institute for Social Innovation. (Photo: Paige Brown)

The focus of the panel was entrepreneurial leadership, in which panelists talked about their paths to Babson, the importance of culture and diversity, and what inspires today’s students. Such a public gathering of leaders of all centers and institutes on the campus is not a common occurrence. To see the six of them speaking together in front of a busy audience in Olin Hall’s Marla Capozzi Conference Suite was to see the breadth of knowledge they brought to their work at Babson.

“It’s really a special place,” Henry told the panelists. “This level of depth of expertise that you have, your true expertise in family business and social entrepreneurship and franchising is truly extraordinary.”

Cheryl Kiser agreed and cited the closeness and collaboration between the six of them. “I feel like it’s a combination of being with my family and being able to attend the most informative TED Talks,” said Kiser, executive director of the Babson Institute for Social Innovation. “I am learning a lot. Everything is about collaboration and partnership.

six paths to babson

Babson’s centers and institutes support scholars and provide students with real-life entrepreneurial experience. In addition to the Blank Center and the Institute for Social Innovation, Babson’s institutes and centers include the Bertarelli Institute for Family Entrepreneurship, the Tarik Farid Franchise Institute, the Frank & Eileen™ Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership, and the Kerry Murphy Healy Center for Health Innovation. Entrepreneurship.

Pictured from left: Tariq Farid Franchise Institute’s Ab Igram MBA’96; Wilgena Glover of the Kerry Murphy Healy Center for Health Innovation and Entrepreneurship; and Donna Levin of the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. (Photo: Paige Brown)

As CEO of The Blank School, Donna Levin introduced the six executive directors in the program and explained what entrepreneurial leadership is: “At their core, entrepreneurial leaders have a strong sense of self. They know who they are. They understand their values. They have the ability to inspire others to take action and solve problems big and small. Every single person here is an entrepreneurial leader.”

One by one, the executive directors talked about their life paths, the steps that led them to become entrepreneurial leaders at Babson. Laurie Union, Nelsen Family Executive Director of the Bertarelli Institute, spoke about her experiences with struggling organizations and how she wanted to help others in similar situations. Shekenna Williams ’94, executive director of the Frank & Eileen™ Center, talks about graduating Babson and being recruited to return to campus to teach.

Saffron talked about the inspiration of her activist father and entrepreneurial mother. “I have always been at the intersection of business and society,” she said. “Throughout my career, I have believed that business, no matter the issue, is the greatest vehicle for change.”

Tariq Farid Franchise Institute Executive Director, Ab Igram MBA’96, talks about his days as a Babson student and his work as a graduate assistant for Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA’92, Ph.D., several years before Jiffy Lube Learned about franchising while doing. Co-founder became president of Babson.

Pictured from left: Cheryl Kiser of the Institute for Social Innovation; Shekenah Williams ’94 of the Frank & Eileen™ Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership; and Ab Igram MBA’96 of Tariq Farid Franchise Institute. (Photo: Paige Brown)

Milian talked about being a partner at a private equity firm and the firm’s reluctance to invest in female founders. Ultimately millions were left. “I didn’t want to sit and debate about whether there were women out there worth investing in,” she said.

Wiljana Glover, founding faculty director of the Kerry Murphy Healy Center, explains how she is an industrial systems engineer by training and is on a path to work in manufacturing. Then a favorite aunt passed away due to a medical error. This led Glover to change his stance and focus on health care. “It really shook me,” she says.

Today, Glover is Stephen C. and Carmella R. Kletjian is the Foundation Distinguished Professor of Global Healthcare Entrepreneurship at Babson.

working with students

An important responsibility of executive directors is to work with students and help them with their entrepreneurial ideas. The executive director gets to know them and understands their dreams and ambitions. “I see students who have a tremendous sense of purpose and want to make a difference in the world, which is inspiring to me,” Union said.

In the panel discussion, Spinelli thanked the executive directors for their efforts, which allow students to put into practice the entrepreneurial thinking and acting they learn in the classroom, giving them invaluable experience.

“We often talk about the faculty and the administration, but you are the minds and hearts that bring it all together,” he said. “Your leadership in higher education is unparalleled.”

