Blame Bush and Trump tax cuts for US revenue problem

When jobs are abundant and business profits increase, it means good news for federal tax revenues. At least, that’s how it should work.

For 15 years after the Tax Reform Act of 1986 went into effect, this is exactly what happened: changes in the US unemployment rate were a strong predictor of changes in our federal tax revenues as a percentage of GDP; Revenue as a percentage of GDP increased due to the decline in the unemployment rate. But since the turn of the 21st century, a series of tax cuts under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump have broken the relationship between tax revenues and employment. Revenues as a percentage of GDP have declined significantly, and they no longer grow much when the economy is strong.

News of the federal deficit rising despite a strong economy amid rising interest rates has sparked renewed fears about the country’s fiscal outlook. These fears are usually accompanied by calls to reduce spending. But America doesn’t have a spending problem; There is a problem of revenue due to tax cuts.

The Bush and Trump tax cuts broke our modern tax structure: revenues have declined significantly and are no longer growing much with the economy.

(Chart: Center for American Progress)

Between 1995 and 2000, the unemployment rate fell from 5.6% to 4.0%, and revenues increased from 17.9% of GDP to 20.0% – the equivalent of taking in an additional $600 billion per year after adjusting for the size of the economy. When the unemployment rate fell by the same amount between 2015 and 2019, from 5.4% to 3.7%, revenues fell from 17.9% of GDP to 16.3% – the equivalent of taking away $450 billion. Less per year after adjusting for the size of the economy.

Why did this happen? Because during that same time, the Bush tax cuts, their bipartisan expansion, and later the Trump tax cuts cut taxes, significantly reducing total revenues. Importantly, a disproportionate share of the benefits of these cuts went to very wealthy Americans, profitable corporations, and wealthy heirs.

This new pattern of low revenues even in times of high employment persists to this day. In fiscal year 2023 – which just ended on September 30 – the unemployment rate averaged 3.6%, the lowest since 1969. However, due to these large tax cuts, revenues were a modest 16.5% of GDP.

These low revenues have a deep impact on the finances of the nation. Before the tax cuts were implemented, the Congressional Budget Office had projected long-term stability of the debt-to-GDP ratio. Yes, CBO projects rising spending driven by Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. But the agency also estimated that revenues from real wage gains would be sustainable indefinitely without any additional tax increases. Now, however, CBO estimates that the debt as a percentage of GDP is on track to increase indefinitely, with revenues now significantly reduced and no longer projected to match primary (non-interest) program costs. Is.

Two points make this clear. The first involves a concept called the fiscal gap, which measures how much reduction in the primary deficit is needed to stabilize the debt-to-GDP ratio. The 30-year fiscal gap is smaller than the size of the Bush tax cuts, their extension, and the Trump tax cuts under current law over the next 30 years. So, mathematically and clearly, without those tax cuts, the debt ratio would be decreasing, not increasing.

Second, even though the debt ratio is rising, spending cannot be blamed. CBO’s 2012 long-term budget outlook was the last time the debt was projected to decline indefinitely—that’s because that projection was made before the Bush tax cuts were largely permanently extended. And relative to CBO’s 2012 estimate, the current estimate of program costs is down, not up. In short, if you were trying to explain how CBO’s 2012 projections of a declining debt ratio and current projections of a rising debt ratio tell us that changes in spending have lowered the future debt path, but There has been a significant decline in revenue as compared to expenditure. Therefore the change in revenue is entirely responsible for the shift from a decreasing debt ratio to a continuously increasing debt ratio.

Both revenues and expenditures are lower than earlier estimates, meaning lower revenues continue to account for the primary deficit.

(Chart: Center for American Progress)

The first step in bringing about change is proper diagnosis. Those who attribute spending to meeting the primary deficit are looking in the wrong place. If it were not for the regressive tax cuts introduced under Presidents Bush and Trump, we would be looking at a stagnant debt-to-GDP ratio. Any discussion on how to change our fiscal path must first focus on generating additional revenue due to these tax cuts.

Source: www.commondreams.org