Blake Pontchartrain: Entrepreneur David Oreck opens a ‘sophisticated security center’ at Carondelet and Common streets

I’m curious about the building in town known as the Security Center. What can you tell me about its history?

The Security Center at Carondelet and Common was built in 1923 as the Federal Reserve Bank of New Orleans, a branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The New Orleans Item reported in July 1923, “One of the most interesting parts of the bank is the three-story high vault.” “The doors of the vault weigh 41 tons, and the vault contains 500 tons of protective and reinforcing materials.”

According to a 1958 Times-Picayune/States-Item article, the Federal Reserve purchased the property at St. Charles and Poydras next to Gallier Hall from the city. It built a new bank building there, which opened in 1967.

By that time, the 50,000-square-foot building at Carondelet and Common had been put on the auction block and was purchased by businessman and banker Lewis J. Roussel had bought it. In 1979, he sold it to businessmen Wilson Abraham and Moise Steeg. He sold it to the Oreck Group, led by entrepreneur David Oreck.

According to a June 1980 Times-Picayune story, Oreck’s original plans for the building included converting it into a “sophisticated security center.” “Acts of political and philosophical terrorism are very real and many business and trade leaders are targets,” said Daniel Miller, real estate consultant at Oreck. “We are currently in talks with a major international dealer of precious gems and a highly sensitive government agency. “These are customers who are interested in this concept.”

Newspaper advertisements reported that the facility offered numbered accounts similar to the Swiss banking system, temperature-controlled vaults, and safe deposit boxes guarded by armed security.

Oreck also set up a floor care center on the ground floor, where he sold famous vacuum cleaners bearing his name. He sold the vacuum company in 2003 but retained ownership of the security center. Oreck died last February at the age of 99.

