Blair Community Action Program appoints external management

The executive director of the Blair County Community Action Program is resigning; The post of Finance Director has been vacated; And the Blair CAP board has hired the Everett-based Center for Community Action to manage the organization.

“At this point, it’s temporary,” said Lisa Hahn, Blair CAP board chair, of the management arrangement with CCA, which has offices in nine counties.

But according to Hahn, speaking in a phone interview Thursday, the management takeover by the larger organization could be permanent, depending on the outcome of the plan by the Blair CAP board.

According to Hahn, today is Blair CAP Executive Director Christine Zernick’s last day.

Zernick wanted to return to her “social work roots” with direct service for mental health clients, Hahn said.

Zernick had given proper notice and was not under pressure to leave, Hahn said. “The board expressed gratitude for the year he has had,” Hahn said.

Hahn declined to explain why the finance director recently left, saying it was a human resources matter.

Blair CAP is already advertising for a new finance director.

Whether it will advertise for a new executive director will depend on the outcome of the board’s planning, he said.

The Center for Community Action, which has a satellite office in Blair County, will assist in handling day-to-day operations and reports for Blair CAP, Hahn said.

Hiring CCA is “a good thing,” Hahn said, because CCA has the right “people and skill set” to handle the role.

Asked if there is much duplication of efforts, Hahn said the agencies’ work is similar.

According to Hahn, CCA manages the Emergency Rental Assistance Program 2 as well as the Early Learning Program, Employment, Advancement and Retention Network Program and other initiatives in Blair County.

According to Hahn, Blair CAP operates a weatherization program at Blair and the Mountain Lion Backpack Program, which CCA does not.

Blair CAP “continues to provide essential services,” Hahn said.

“I don’t know what the future will be like,” she said. “We will keep an eye on what is best for the people in Blair.”

A message left at CCA’s main office was not returned Thursday afternoon.

According to Hain, despite email messages sent to the Mirror in recent weeks, no money was missing in connection with the finance director’s departure.

According to Hahn, it appears the allegation refers to a $1.19 million emergency solutions grant received by Blair CAP from the Department of Community and Economic Development and awarded to Family Services Inc., where Hahn is the executive director. ,

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grants were open from July 2020 through Sept. 30 of this year, Hahn said.

“We spent all those dollars renovating the shelter,” Hahn said. “We were (Family Services) subrecipients.”

Hahn said the grant required Blair CAP to advance funding, for which it was reimbursed by the state.

The party making the allegations clearly has an ax to grind, Hahn said.

Mirror staff writer William Kibler is at 814-949-7038.

Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox

Source: www.bing.com