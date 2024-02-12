BladeRite: Solana's AAA battle royale goes mobile, partners with G2 for web3 game promotion, Genesis Hero NFT mint ends

share

New York, NY – According to official news, BladeWrite, a leading AAA game within the Solana ecosystem, has recently released its mobile version and is now available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Bladerite is the world’s first Web3 melee battle royale game, requiring players to constantly explore the map, gather resources, and craft equipment while maintaining vigilance. Their survival ultimately determines the winner. The PC version of Bladerite was released in Q1 2023. This mobile version effectively enhances its high-quality gaming experience, aiming to establish BladeRite as the world’s first multi-terminal interconnected Web3 AAA game! (PC and mobile players can compete in the same game).

Backed by the Solana Foundation and the Solana Ecosystem, Bladerite combines AAA game quality features with excellent environmental rendering, a healthy and balanced economic system, and the thrill of melee combat. It allows players to enjoy intense combat anytime, anywhere. The innovative gameplay model also provides entertainment and economic benefits to players. The quality of the game has attracted support from top Esports teams like G2! According to official reports, BladeRite entered into a strategic business cooperation with G2 in 2023 and launched the first season of a joint esports tournament in Q4 2023, attracting more than 100,000 participants. Additionally, G2 and BladeRite will release a joint Game Hero to further enhance the gaming experience.

Bladerite also successfully completed the Genesis Hero NFT release yesterday. Six collections were launched, totaling 6,000 Genesis Hero NFTs. One collection was released on the global leading NFT platform, Magic Eden Launchpad, and five collections were released on the official BladeWrite website. The starting price was 0.5 SOL. All collections sold out within 6 hours! Among them, Death Hero Collection Sethelia sold out in just 10 minutes, showing its popularity within the player community. BladeWrite publisher Seeds Lab said it will release a series of market activities and product upgrade plans in the first half of 2024, inviting players, communities and partners to step forward. Follow up of this report will continue.

bladewright basic information

Bladerite is a melee-focused battle royale game, created by industry veterans in game development and experienced business elite well-versed in economics. The founding team has an average of 15+ years of deep experience, backed by a proven track record of success in the gaming industry. The Bladerite team not only shows expertise in delivering high quality AAA products but also demonstrates innate marketing skills.

solana basic information

Solana is a blockchain platform that uses a proof-of-stake mechanism to provide smart contract functionality. Its native cryptocurrency is SOL. Solana was launched in 2020 by Solana Labs, founded in 2018 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal.

G2 basic information

G2 Esports, commonly known as G2, is a leading European e-sports organization, initially founded as Gamers2. It was co-founded by former professional League of Legends player Ocelotte and veteran esports entrepreneur and investor Jens Hilgers on February 24, 2014. On October 16, 2015, Gamers2 rebranded to G2 Esports. The organization has divisions in several competitive games, including League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, Rocket League, Fortnite, and sim racing.

G2 Esports’ League of Legends division has achieved and secured the remarkable feat of winning the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) four consecutive times (in the Spring and Summer Splits of 2016 and 2017, as well as 2019 and 2020). Title at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational. In 2022, they won the LEC Spring Split Championship.

Website | Twitter , discord youtube

Seed Laboratories

Lu Jing

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you conduct due diligence (including consulting a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading in securities and cryptocurrencies.

Source: techbullion.com