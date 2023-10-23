Bladder cancer studies suggest new ways to treat the disease and improve survival. cnn

cnn-

A new combination of cancer drugs has emerged To increase overall survival in patients with advanced bladder cancer compared to chemotherapy currently used as the standard of care.

The research being presented Sunday at this year’s European Society for Medical Oncology congress in Madrid shows that the combination of the antibody drug enfortumab vedotin and the immunotherapy pembrolizumab, administered through IV infusion, may prevent disease progression or death. Reduces the risk of heart disease by 55%. Patients with advanced bladder cancer who were not previously treated and whose cancer has spread to other parts of the body – spreading Overall survival was a median of 31.5 months versus 16.1 months with standard chemotherapy.

This is one of several new studies looking for ways to improve the way bladder cancer is treated.

Dr. Thomas Pauwels, professor and director of urology cancer at the University of London, said: “The problem with chemotherapy is that although it works quite well initially, resistance occurs quickly, and the average survival for metastatic bladder cancer is poor. It’s been almost a year.” of Barts Cancer Center in the United Kingdom, who presented the research this weekend.

“What this study shows is that we did a large, randomized Phase 3 study where we compared a new treatment – two new drugs – to standard chemotherapy,” Pauwels said. “And in this randomized trial, when you gave those two drugs together, you reduced the risk of death from this cancer by more than 50%. So, your survival rates have doubled, the length of stay of patients has doubled, and we’ve got long-term durable remissions.”

Globally, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in men and the disease kills approximately 200,000 people each year, many of whom die from advanced disease that has spread beyond the bladder. Treatment options usually depend on the stage of the disease but may include surgery or common chemotherapy drugs, such as carboplatin or cisplatin.

And the new research findings – funded by U.S. drugmakers Seagen, Inc., Astellas Pharma and Merck & Co. – come at a time when the United States is facing a critical shortage of platinum-based chemotherapy drugs, including carboplatin and cisplatin.

The Phase 3 trial included 886 patients who were randomly assigned to receive either three-week cycles of the enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab combination, administered as an IV infusion, or cisplatin or carboplatin. Along with this chemotherapy treatment called Gemcitabine was given.

The trial found that the new drug combination had a similar safety profile to chemotherapy, with adverse reactions such as skin rashes or hyperglycemia occurring in 55.9% of patients taking the combination compared with 69.5% taking platinum chemotherapy.

“We only got the data three weeks ago, so it’s happening very, very quickly,” Pauwels said. The next step for the research team is to submit their data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other agencies around the world, he said. The data has not yet been published in any peer-reviewed journal.

“Because it’s so conclusive, we don’t need to do a big study. Now we need to turn it into patients quickly, so we need to go to the agencies – the FDA in the United States, Europe and the EMA around the world,” he said. “We need to get this approved quickly.”

Pauwels and his colleagues’ research findings have the potential to change the standard of care for advanced bladder cancer, said Dr. Tony Choueiri, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who was not involved. New newspaper but attending the ESMO congress in Madrid.

“Since I was in med school, the treatment for metastatic bladder cancer was gemcitabine and platinum. We used to call it Gemsys or Gemcarbo. Since the late 90s, there hasn’t been anything better than this on the front lines. But now, the combination of pembrolizumab, an immunotherapy checkpoint blocker, and enfortumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate, beats the old regimen we have had since the late 1990s,” Choueiri said. “I think this is going to be a new standard.”

Some other new studies have evaluated new ways to treat a different group of advanced bladder cancer patients — those whose disease has continued to progress after trying one or two previous treatments.

Another Phase 3 trial found that targeted therapy was effective for patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who had specific gene mutations. Urothelial cancer is a type of bladder cancer that begins in the urothelial cells, which line the inside of the bladder. Almost all bladder cancers are urothelial carcinomas.

The study, published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine, compared the overall survival of 136 patients who were given the anti-cancer drug erdafitinib as an oral pill with 130 patients who were given standard chemotherapy. Was. Patients whose cancer had previously been treated with other types of therapy were followed for an average of 15.9 months.

“Cisplatin-based chemotherapy is the standard treatment for newly diagnosed advanced and metastatic urothelial cancer. “However, more than 50% of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma are ineligible for cisplatin treatment, and those who receive chemotherapy usually progress within a few months,” said researchers at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and other US institutions. Has written in studies. The Phase 3 study was funded by drugmaker Janssen.

“Erdafitinib therapy resulted in significantly longer median overall survival compared with chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma,” the researchers wrote. The researchers found that the median overall survival rate was 12.1 months in patients who received erdafitinib therapy, compared with 7.8 months in those who received chemotherapy.

In 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to erdafitinib for patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer who have specific gene mutations and have seen their cancer progress during or after chemotherapy. The drug became the first therapy targeting genetic alterations approved by the FDA to treat patients with the most common type of bladder cancer, metastatic urothelial cancer.

According to the National Library of Medicine, erdafitinib, a kinase inhibitor drug, works by blocking the action of proteins that signal cancer cells to grow, essentially slowing or stopping the spread of cancer cells. The incidence of treatment-related adverse events in the phase 3 trial was similar between patients taking erdafitinib versus patients taking chemotherapy, but events that led to death were less common in patients taking erdafitinib versus chemotherapy. occurred in 5.4% versus 0.7% of patients. Chemotherapy patients.

‘A new standard approach’

Another study, published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the ESMO Congress, found that using chemotherapy in combination with immunotherapy drugs improved the survival of previously untreated advanced patients compared with chemotherapy alone. Improved survival in patients with bladder cancer.

The Phase 3 trial was conducted among 608 patients with advanced bladder cancer that is spreading or not able to be removed by surgery and who had not been previously treated. Half of them were given intravenous injections of the chemotherapy drug gemcitabine and cisplatin along with the immunotherapy drug nivolumab every three weeks for six cycles, followed by nivolumab every four weeks for a maximum of two years. The other half received gemcitabine-cisplatin alone every three weeks for six cycles. The researchers found that grade 3 or higher adverse events — such as anemia or urinary tract infection as seen in the phase 2 trial — occurred in 61.8% of patients receiving the nivolumab combination, compared with 51.7% of patients taking chemotherapy.

Researchers at Mount Sinai and other international institutions found that the median overall survival with nivolumab combination therapy was 21.7 months, compared with 18.9 months with gemcitabine-cisplatin alone. The trial was funded by drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb in collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Company.

“Adding no new agents to first-line standard-care cisplatin-based chemotherapy has yet improved overall survival in metastatic urothelial carcinoma,” said Dr. Matthew Galsky, co-director of the Center of Excellence for Bladder Cancer and study author. Has happened.” the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai said in a news release. “These results support nivolumab plus cisplatin-based chemo as a new standard approach to treating metastatic urothelial cancer.”

Source: www.cnn.com