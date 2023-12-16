Blackstone's Gray shocks critics with Taylor Swift-inspired holiday video

Love it or hate it, Blackstone’s latest holiday video has taken the Internet by storm for being Taylor Swift-themed.

Filmed in mockumentary style, Blackstone released “The Alternatives Era Tour” on Thursday to coincide with their annual Christmas parties. A spokesperson said the video had been viewed more than 600,000 times by Friday afternoon, with the top views on LinkedIn and YouTube. While these numbers may seem small compared to the actual Taylor Swift video, in private equity they are huge. Blackstone rival Apollo Global Management also released a holiday video earlier this month. “No New Toys” has only received 15,000 views on YouTube. (Apollo does not have an account on TikTok or X, a spokesperson said.)

Blackstone President and COO Jonathan Gray pointed out that Blackstone’s “alternative” video is easily the company’s most successful and most viral holiday tour. Luck, “This thing has got more viral push than anything else I’ve ever done. “We’ve had wonderful people from all walks of life reach out about it,” Gray said in an interview Friday.

“Alternatives” is Blackstone’s sixth holiday video since Gray was named president and COO of the firm in 2018. That year, the demise of BX’s holiday party was the subject of Blackstone’s holiday video and executives at the firm were upset about how it was a test. Grey’s leadership. (2018 holiday video, a parody of the TV show, Office, at the beginning Gray yells at his assistant, “Laurie! did you hear? They canceled the holiday party. Everyone in my conference room. Five minutes.” That video has been viewed 54,000 times on YouTube.)

Each year, Blackstone’s holiday videos follow a loose structure, often featuring the same executives. The videos are always released on Thursdays to coincide with the company’s holiday parties. Grey, Blackstone’s heir apparent, is an over-enthusiastic CEO who forces a stupid idea on his reluctant employees. Stephen Schwarzman, who co-founded Blackstone in 1985, often delivers a heartfelt message. (At times, he is carrying his book, what it takes.) By the end of the video, everyone at Blackstone is on board with Grey’s plan.

Coming up with something interesting is hard work. Since April, Gray and his staff have usually been “spitballing” ideas on weekends about whether to make a funny video or how to make fun of the firm. They considered a lot of things, Gray said, even AI.

The inspiration for “Alternatives” came when Gray, his wife and four daughters, all around twenty, attended a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles in August. “My wife claims it was her idea, I claim it was mine. we came back [from the concert] And I said, “Guys, this is what we do,” Gray said.

The process of making “Alternatives” was very organic, Gray said, with Blackstone employees occasionally ad-libbing witty lines during filming. Blackstone’s in-house production team, led by Jay Gillespie, SVP Marketing, created, edited and filmed the video. Piecemeal filming began after Halloween, with the majority completed in two to three weeks, Gray said. “I did some crowd surfing on Tuesday,” he said.

Blackstone CEO Schwarzman was extremely excited about the video, Gray said. “Everyone wanted to be a part of it [the video],” He said.

If you haven’t seen “Alternatives” yet, Gray is an avid Taylor Swift fan who has been following the musician around the world. Gray, wearing a white cardigan like his hero, tells his staff, “We need to go on tour like Taylor and we’ll raise a billion dollars.” Blackstone CFO Michael Chae reminded them that Blackstone’s assets reached $1 trillion earlier this year. But Gray wants a tour and will not be refused. “Fireworks. glow sticks. Gray says, “Those little helmets with ice cream… and then an epic performance starring us.”

In typical Blackstone style, “Alternatives” contains several self-deprecating moments. Gilles Dellart, head of Blackstone’s newly combined credit and insurance group (BXCI), said, “AIG says they will insure the tour, but only if we don’t let them.”

“Just this once, I hope people will confuse us with BlackRock,” said Christine Anderson, Blackstone’s global head of corporate affairs.

The video features several Blackstone investment professionals dancing and wearing fabulous costumes. “This is an alternative era. We buy properties then make them better,” he sings in a jingle that risks becoming an earworm.

Schwarzman, wearing a multicolored tinsel jacket reminiscent of the one worn by Swift during her “Eras” tour, drives a van decorated with the names and acronyms used for some of Blackstone’s business units. (Blackstone’s confusing acronym was a joke in its 2022 holiday video). At the end, Schwartzman and staff sing, “Not to be confused with BlackRock.” (BlackRock and Blackstone are often mistaken for each other due to the similarity of their names. BlackRock also started as a unit of Blackstone and became a separate company in 1994.)

Reaction to “Options” has been mixed. Blackstone videos on YouTube never allow comments, a spokesperson said. There were many positive reactions on LinkedIn. “🤣 Love this! Looks like the pilot of a new sitcom! ‘The BX’ (TV series) is replacing ‘The Office’!” one person said.

“The fact that it got signed is incredible! Love creativity. I think you’ve inspired a lot of people. Now I have ‘It’s an alternative era!’ Stuck in my mind ???,” another person said.

X showed more negative reactions. “Could Kring be a SEC violation,” one person asked.

“After watching this cowardly video, I question whether I should remain a shareholder,” a separate person wrote.

Gray said Blackstone’s clients and investors love the videos. More importantly, he said, some of the most important people in his life, namely his daughter, also liked it. He rejected everyone else’s criticisms. “As Taylor would say, haters gonna hate. You can’t please everybody,” Gray said.

