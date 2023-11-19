Blackstone Signature Bank is the leading bidder in the property-loan sale

(Bloomberg) — Blackstone Inc. is the frontrunner to win a roughly $17 billion portfolio of commercial-property loans from the sale of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s Signature Bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regulators seized the failed bank in March and are marketing loans backed by retail, industrial, office and apartment buildings. FDIC officials are now in final discussions to declare Blackstone’s bid the lowest cost to the agency, some said.

Such deals can be complex. While bank regulators are still working out the final specifics of the arrangement, the exact terms are in flux. As with all transactions that are not finalized, it is possible that another bidder may win or the loan pool may be divided among claimants.

Blackstone is in talks with Rialto Capital for a partnership that would help repay the debt, some of the people said.

A Blackstone spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An FDIC representative declined to comment. A representative for Rialto did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The FDIC is seeking to sell about $33 billion of Signature’s real estate loans after the bank collapsed earlier this year. Signature has been a large lender to apartment landlords in New York City, with a portion of the loans supporting buildings that have rent-stabilized or rent-controlled units. Those rent-stabilized apartments are not part of the Blackstone deal.

Commercial real estate owners have come under pressure from rising borrowing costs, leading to a decline in property values ​​and hindering transactions. Since the market is largely stable, investors are keeping a close eye on signature sales in an effort to get a better indication of pricing.

The bidding process had attracted financial companies including Starwood Capital Group and Brookfield Asset Management Limited. Although it is unclear how many bidders were seeking each portfolio, several companies planned to team up with other companies for the offer.

A team from Newmark Group Inc. led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies is working with the FDIC on the sale. A representative of the brokerage declined to comment.

–With assistance from Patrick Clark and Katanga Johnson.

(Update with potential partner in fourth paragraph.)

