Blackstone founder Steve Schwarzman – one of the world’s largest owners of commercial real estate – is doubling down on the asset class in which he made his name.

The private-equity firm, with about $1 trillion of assets under management, plans to invest in real estate across Europe, Schwarzman told Bloomberg on Monday after the Global Investment Summit in London. Blackstone has raised about $200 billion in recent months, according to Schwarzman, who called that war chest one of the largest piles of unspent cash in the world. According to Blackstone’s third-quarter earnings release, through October, about $66 billion of those funds will be targeted to the real estate sector, and Blackstone will focus specifically on the European real estate market, Schwarzman said.

“We’re seeing some very, very good buying in that kind of environment because, unlike most people, we have a lot of capital and we can buy the real estate we want, whether they’re data centers, warehouses, student housing. , ” He said.

Blackstone did not respond Luck’Request for comment on Schwartzman’s comments.

Schwarzman & Blackstone, where he also serves as chairman and CEO, has a long history of investing in commercial real estate. Despite the downturn in the office market, he stayed true to his roots and built Blackstone’s portfolio into a host of other types of commercial properties across the continent, now that the bargain market is booming again.

“The deal business is not completely worthless,” Schwarzman said. “These things start again. I think we’re on that side of the wheel. However, it has been somewhat dull for the past year.”

According to Schwarzman, conditions for investment in European real estate have become favorable as interest rates in some countries have risen from very low, even negative, levels. Now that rates are hovering around 6%, some property owners are looking to let go of their properties, making them the choice of experienced real estate investors like Schwarzman.

“The cost of borrowing to buy real estate used to be almost nothing and now it’s close to 6%,” Schwarzman told Bloomberg. “So if you have to hold an entire portfolio that costs something like 6%, they need to sell things. It is just important to keep other assets with you.”

In October, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the tenth consecutive time, taking them to a 22-year high of 4%. Countries like Italy and the UK have pushed rates above 5%, according to European Central Bank data. The Bank of England was even more aggressive than the ECB, with 14 consecutive interest rate hikes before the streak ended in September.

Blackstone has been quite active across the UK as the country faces a trade recession. Recent policies appear to have been successful in turning around the country’s economy, although interest rate cuts are not imminent, which could benefit Schwarzman & Blackstone. Earlier in the month, Blackstone bought about 2,900 unbuilt housing units from homebuilder Vistri for $1.03 billion. As the housing market continues to tighten due to low inventory, investor builders like Vistri have started selling units even before construction, putting builders in the driver’s seat.

Earlier this month, Blackstone closed a $467 million deal for student housing in London and Edinburgh, two of the top UK destinations for college students. Despite serving as students’ accommodation while they are in school, dormitories are classified as commercial real estate, and student housing has become an attractive investment due to the shortage of units close to university campuses.

Across Europe, Blackstone is working on a number of other deals outside the real estate sector. Last week, it made a massive $15 billion bid for Norwegian classified advertising website Adevinta. A day later, Blackstone announced it had closed the acquisition of English software company Civica, with an estimated valuation of $2.5 billion.

Source: fortune.com