BlackRock’s Trust, Crypto’s Jump, NFT Spikes, and 20 Crypto Jokes

This Week in Crypto: ETH jumps as BlackRock registers iShares Ethereum Trust in US, failed Ethereum transactions result in huge user losses, JPMorgan analysts say Bitcoin rally was ‘overdone’, over $1,000 Bitcoin wallets holding increased to 8 million and set. A new record, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest continues to sell Grayscale Bitcoin Trust holdings, buys shares of the block, and CertiK finds a significant slowdown in the creation of new cryptocurrencies.

Then, in November NFT sales surged to $129 million, the Nike-RTFKT NFT collection generated $1.4 billion in trading volume, and Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix revealed how to get NFTs for its upcoming game Symbiogenesis. Speaking of NFTs, Yuga Labs was served a legal notice over the injuries caused at ApeFest.

As this was happening, cryptocurrency adoption saw a huge surge in South and Central Asia, and crypto ATMs continue to expand globally with over 32,500 installed so far, with Russian ATMs offering digital rubles as cash. Will be able to ‘withdraw’.

Meanwhile, CME dethrones Binance as the largest BTC futures exchange, Binance launches a Web3 wallet to provide self-custody gateway to its users, Gemini complies with UK travel rule, Frankfurt The stock exchange was eyeing digital platforms to expand across asset classes, Robinhood revealed plans to launch crypto trading services in the EU in the near future, and HSBC plans to launch a digital asset custody service in partnership with Metaco. Announced.

In the US, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler hinted at a possible reboot of FTX, and Proof Group was one of three bidders eyeing a potential acquisition of FTX. A court blocked SafeMoon’s CEO’s bail after prosecutors accused him of being a “danger to the community,” another court approved Celsius Network’s transition from a failed crypto lender to a Bitcoin mining business, the SEC dropped the lawsuit. Binance opposed Binance’s arguments for dismissal, saying the proposal had no basis under the law, and crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong filed another lawsuit against his former partners, this time over a Lamborghini and alleged fraud. With.

Meanwhile, OneCoin’s legal head pleaded guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, the head of Dunamu was found not guilty of manipulating platform data, and Taiwanese authorities arrested two suspects in the JPEX scam amid an ongoing investigation. Arrested.

Then, Australian crypto wallet CoinSpot was hacked for $2.4 million worth of ether, and all assets in Monero’s community wallet were wiped out following the security breach. Meanwhile, the founder of LHV Bank lost the private keys to ETH reserves worth $470 million.

Source: cryptonews.com