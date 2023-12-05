BlackRock's recent SEC filing reveals $100,000 seed funding for Bitcoin ETF

BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – announced securing $100,000 in seed funding from an undisclosed investor for its latest spot Bitcoin ETF offering. This revelation comes from the giant’s recent filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The development comes after the company filed an amended S-1 filing with the security watchdog.

BlackRock Acquires $100K Seed Fund for Bitcoin ETF

According to the SEC document, the anonymous investor agreed to acquire 4,000 shares at $25.00 per share on October 27 this year, bringing the total investment to $100,000. In particular, the investor played a key role by acting as a statutory underwriter in relation to the seed production basket.

It is written in the filing,

“The Seed Capital Investor agreed to purchase $100,000 of the Shares on October 27, 2023 and take delivery of 4,000 Shares at a per share price of $25.00 (the “Seed Shares”) on October 27, 2023.”

BlackRock’s filing provides insight into its strategy for managing sponsor fees. The asset manager plans to borrow bitcoin or cash in the form of credit on a short-term basis from the trade credit lender. This approach allows the asset manager to avoid having a significant impact on the BTC price. By charging fees through loans rather than selling the ETF asset (BTC), BlackRock aims to navigate the market without creating undue volatility.

The filing also said trade credits will be settled on the business day following the execution date, with a funding fee of 11% and the federal funds target rate divided by 365 ((11% + fed funds target)/365). Will go.

Amendment

BlackRock recently submitted an updated S-1 form for its proposed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the iShares Bitcoin Trust. On December 4, the company introduced 21 amendments to address various aspects of the iShares Bitcoin Trust structure, operations, risk and disclosure.

The amendments cover important areas such as custody arrangements, valuation policies, key market determination, token pricing, fork management processes, liability limits, risk disclosures and cash management protocols.

It aims to improve security measures for private keys and Bitcoin holdings, ensure reliable and transparent valuations, streamline operational processes associated with critical entities such as Bitcoin custodians and prime brokers, and establish contingency plans for disruptive events.

The filing also highlights regulatory considerations in jurisdictions such as the UK and EU, highlighting the complex and evolving landscape that Bitcoin ETFs must navigate.

