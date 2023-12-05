BlackRock strategist says market bets on 2024 Fed rate cut 'very high'

Markets are expecting a cut in interest rates by at least 100 basis points starting from the second quarter next year. One strategist believes these bets have gone “too far”.

“This is really aggressive,” Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, said at a media roundtable on Tuesday. “Something would have to go seriously wrong for that to happen. So we think the Fed will cut rates, probably in the second half of next year, but the amount of cuts they’ll make will be quite small compared to old economic cycles, old recessions.” “

As of Tuesday, markets saw a 68% chance of a rate cut of at least 100 basis points over the next year. A month ago, investors priced in just a 37% outlook, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

But Lee says the Fed will need to hold off on aggressive rate cuts next year to prevent “further inflationary pressure.”

Over the past year, Americans have consistently opened their wallets at a more aggressive pace than anticipated, leading to an economic expansion into 2023, a year that many initially thought would end in a recession. A central bank that immediately eases policy could allow economic growth well above trend.

Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, said current market moves are centered around comments from central bankers.

“The other aspect of extreme tapering is that when you look at the sequence in which it is priced and what is driving it, a lot of it is like reading the tea leaves of what the Fed speakers are saying. is, in an environment where I think the framing is a big question mark, and there’s a big uncertainty,” Boivin said. “And I think the reality is that central bankers don’t know any more than us about what’s going to happen next year.

The Fed’s unpredictable path could lead to greater volatility, especially in the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) has risen dramatically throughout the fall as investors speculate on the Fed’s path forward. BlackRock also believes that the uncertain nature of the post-pandemic economy will be a significant contributor to further volatility in 2024.

BlackRock declined to comment on whether the U.S. economy would slide into recession or whether a soft landing was possible.

“The most important thing in our view is that the environment implies continued high interest rates and tight financial conditions.” the firm wrote in its 2024 outlook.

