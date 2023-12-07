BlackRock says investors should prepare for long-term volatility as the US economy climbs out of its 'deep hole'.

BlackRock warned that markets were in a period of volatility as the economy struggles to climb out of its “deep hole”.

Strategists at the world’s largest asset manager pointed to structural shifts in the economy resulting from the pandemic.

He said investors could see high inflation, high interest rates and volatile markets for a long time.

BlackRock strategists said in a note this week that the U.S. economy is still climbing out of the “deep hole” left by the pandemic — and that means a long period of volatility lies ahead for investors.

“Apparently strong US growth actually reflects an economy that is still climbing out of the deep hole left by the pandemic shock – and tracking a weak growth path,” the asset manager warned in its 2024 global outlook. Has been.”

The firm predicts there will be a marked departure from what investors have seen over the past decade, when interest rates were extremely low, growth was stagnant, and stocks soared as there was less liquidity in the market.

But this dynamic has changed due to two shocks to the economy during the pandemic, BlackRock said.

The first was a shock to the labor market, as pandemic lockdowns pushed Americans out of work. This means that most of the jobs growth over the past two years is actually a result of the economy recovering from those losses.

The second shock was a rapid increase in inflation, as the economy saw a mismatch between what buyers wanted and what suppliers were able to produce. Price growth has since slowed from its peak but remains well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target, having peaked at 3.2% in October.

Today, the U.S. is still dealing with the consequences of those structural changes, even if GDP appears resilient, strategists said. Central banks will likely need to keep interest rates higher to prevent another surge in inflation. Meanwhile, the economy may face a labor shortage as older Americans head into retirement, which could hamper economic growth.

“Our bottom line: This is a reign of slower growth, higher inflation, higher interest rates — and more volatility,” the strategists warned.

BlackRock has already sounded the alarm on the high-volatility regime this year. That volatility is already visible in shares, which fell 20% in 2022 before rising near new all-time highs this year.

But strategists warned in a note in October that equity investors had underestimated the full extent of the damage to the economy. The firm suggested stocks are headed for more downside as earnings remain stagnant and economic headwinds continue to impact U.S. companies.

“Investors need to take a more proactive approach to their portfolios. This is not the time to switch on investment auto pilot,” he said in this week’s note.

Other forecasters on Wall Street are still pushing the idea of ​​a soft-landing, preparing for another positive year for stocks. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have all predicted that the S&P 500 will set a new all-time record next year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com