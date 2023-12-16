This week’s top stories

BlackRock Revamps Spot Bitcoin ETF to Enable Easier Access for Banks

BlackRock has revised its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application to make it easier for Wall Street banks to participate by creating new shares in the fund with cash instead of just crypto. The new in-kind redemption “prepay” model will allow banking giants like JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs to act as authorized participants for the fund, allowing them to avoid restrictions that prevent them from holding bitcoin or crypto directly on their balance sheets. Prevent from keeping.

El Salvador hopes to sell Bitcoin ‘Freedom Visa’ by year’s end

El Salvador’s national Bitcoin office says its $1 million Freedom Visa program has already received hundreds of inquiries since launching on December 7 and expects it to sell out before the end of 2023. Launched by the local government in partnership with stablecoin issuer Tether. The Freedom Visa is a citizenship-by-donation program that offers a residency visa and a path to citizenship to 1,000 people willing to donate $1 million Bitcoin or Tether to the country. The program is limited to 1,000 slots per calendar year.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer says it was “almost impossible” to win FTX fraud lawsuit: report

The lawyer responsible for defending the criminal trial of Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried has admitted that the case was “almost impossible” to win from the start. During an interview, Stanford Law School professor David Mills said he recommended SBF’s legal defense accept witnesses and the state prosecution’s allegations and convince the jury that Bankman-Fried intended to save the company. . Mills also revealed that he had agreed to lend his expertise to defend Bankman-Fried at the behest of the FTX CEO’s parents, and described Bankman-Fried as “the worst person I could have ever known.” I have never seen cross-examination.”

Earn.finance arb requests return of funds from traders after $1.4M multisig crash

Yarn.Finance is expecting arbitrage traders to return $1.4 million in funds after a large amount of the protocol’s treasury was wiped out due to a multisignature scripting error. The error occurred when Yarn was converting its yVault LP-yCurve – earned from performance fees on Vault Harvest – into stablecoins on the decentralized exchange CoW Swap. Yearn suffered a significant drawdown when it received 779,958 DAI Yvault tokens from the trade, resulting in a 63% drop in the liquidity pool value.

SEC extends deadline for decision on Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF to 2024

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on approving or rejecting the spot ether ETF proposed by Invesco and Galaxy Digital. The companies filed the Spot ETH ETF application in September. The proposed spot crypto investment vehicle is one of several instruments being considered by the Commission, which, to date, has never approved an ETF with direct exposure to ether, bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

winners and losers

At the end of the week, Bitcoin ,B T c, is on $42,222ether ,ETH, But $2,250 And xrp But $0.62, total market cap is $1.6 Trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Among the Big 100 Cryptocurrencies, the Top Three Altcoin Gainers of the Week Are Bonked (bonk) At 131.38%, WOO Network (woo) at 78.34% and helium (HNT) At 77.66%.

The top three altcoin losers of the week are Terra Classic (LUNC) At -15.84%, SEI (SEI) -14.48% and on Pepe (PEPE) At -12.10%.

features

Crypto kids battle Facebook for the soul of the metaverse

art week

Defying Obsolescence: How Blockchain Technology Can Redefine Artistic Expression

most memorable quotes

“I’m a big fan of this stablecoin called Tether…I have a treasure trove of them. Therefore I store them, and they have many stores.”

Howard LutnickCEO of Cantor Fitzgerald

“it [blockchain] This can be leveraged to ensure proper recycling and management by tracking waste materials from origin to destination.

dominic williamsFounder and Chief Scientist of Dfinity

“Digital currencies are a natural evolution of the world and Europe’s payment systems […] Paving the way for this inevitable change.”

Michael NovogratzCEO of Galaxy Digital

“I thought it was almost impossible to win a case when there are three or four founders saying you did it.”

david millsSam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial lawyer

“Our bipartisan bill is the toughest proposal yet to crack down on illicit use of crypto and give regulators more tools in their toolbox.”

elizabeth warrenUS senator

“We have to understand that the Central Bank is a scam. What Bitcoin represents is the return of wealth to its original creation, the private sector.

xavier mileyPresident of Argentina

week forecast

‘No excuse’ not to go long in crypto: Arthur Hayes reiterates $1M BTC price bet

Arthur Hayes says Bitcoin and altcoins are a bad bet in the current macro environment. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 14, the former CEO of exchange Bitmex said investors have “no excuse” to short crypto.

Hayes argues that going long on crypto is the key to success as the market is betting on the United States Federal Reserve lowering interest rates next year. “At this point, there is no excuse not to be long crypto,” a portion of his post read.

“How many times do they have to tell you that the Fiat in your pocket is a dirty piece of garbage,” he wrote. Hayes reiterated his long-standing $1 million BTC price prediction as a result of macro tides reducing the value of national currencies.

FUD of the week

Ledger patches vulnerability after multiple DApps using the connector library were compromised

The front ends of several decentralized applications that use Ledger’s connector were compromised on December 14. Ledger announced that it had fixed the problem three hours after the initial report about the attack. The affected protocols include Zapper, SushiSwap, Fantom, Balancer, and Revok.Cash, with at least $484,000 in digital assets stolen. The attacker used a phishing exploit to gain access to a former Ledger employee’s computer. The hack sparked criticism about Ledger’s security approach.

Bitcoin Inscriptions Added to US National Vulnerability Database

The National Vulnerability Database flagged Bitcoin Inscribes as a cybersecurity risk on December 9, drawing attention to the security flaw that enabled the development of the Ordinals protocol in 2022. According to database records, a data carrier In some Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots versions the limitation can be circumvented by disguising the data as code. As one of its potential impacts, the vulnerability could result in large amounts of non-transactional data being spammed into the blockchain, potentially increasing the size of the network and adversely impacting performance and fees.

SafeMoon fell 31% in five hours after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

The token of decentralized finance protocol SafeMoon has fallen 31% in five hours after the company filed for bankruptcy. SafeMoon officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, also known as “liquidation bankruptcy”, on December 14. The latest blow comes a month after the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused SafeMoon and its executives of violating securities laws, the regulator reported. “A huge fraud scheme.” Many former supporters of SafeMoon expressed their disappointment on Reddit over the bankruptcy and alleged that SafeMoon developers had ripped them off.

features

‘Account Abstraction’ Supercharges Ethereum Wallet: Dummies Guide

features

Sweden: the death of money?

Top magazine excerpts of the week

Terrorism and Israel-Gaza War Weaponized to Destroy Crypto

Stringent anti-crypto legislation may soon be passed to solve the “crisis” of terrorism financing, which many argue has been greatly exaggerated.

Korean crypto firm raises $140M, China’s $1.4T AI sector, Huobi battle: Asia Express

LineNext raises $140M, China’s AI market exceeds $1.4T, Sinohop freezes due to stuck FTX deposit, and more!

J1mmy.eth once created 420 bored monkeys… and had $150M worth of NFTs: NFT creator

NFT collector J1mmy.eth trades like Warren Buffett, his collection reached $150 million, and he once created 420 Bored Apps with Pranksy.

