BlackRock recently launched ‘nuclear winter’ – spreading ‘panic’ across Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and crypto prices

BitcoinBTC and crypto prices have surged this week, adding billions of dollars to the market as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRPXRP, and Solana have surged (despite fresh fears that Bitcoin could be “killed” by the US government. Could).

The price of Bitcoin has surged near $40,000 per Bitcoin, riding a wave of Wall Street optimism that was briefly turbo-charged by the opening of a $17.7 trillion “window.”

Now, BlackRockBLK, the world’s largest asset manager, has pulled the trigger on what analysts call “nuclear winter” for Bitcoin, Ethereum and crypto price skeptics.

“Ethereum declined heavily overnight. The funding rate is at an all-time high and signals an outright panic for shorts,” Marcus Thielen, head of crypto research and strategy at Matrixport, said in a report following BlackRock’s surprise Ethereum spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) application. It is written in.

It is believed that BlackRock’s Ethereum spot ETF filing, coming hot on the heels of the Wall Street giant’s historic Bitcoin spot ETF application in June, could create a similar rush in the market as rivals launch their own crypto ETFs. Are scrambling to file for.

“This is nuclear winter for all those who have doubted Ethereum,” Thielen wrote. “Market-neutral crypto hedge funds are being hurt by these funding rates. Inflows into crypto hedge funds will be high on the agenda for allocators.”

Ethereum has struggled with the broader crypto market since peaking in late 2021, fueled by the collapse of the non-fungible token (NFTNFT) market and the evaporation of interest in the decentralized internet built on the Ethereum blockchain, known as Web3. The prices are being affected. ,

Meanwhile, other market observers applauded the BlackRock Ethereum ETF news, following reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated talks with crypto asset manager Grayscale on converting its Bitcoin Trust into a full Bitcoin spot ETF.

“We have seen how the crypto market is reacting positively to news of spot ETF approval, and this is another example,” Simon Peters, crypto market analyst at trading platform eToro, said in email comments. To continue climbing.

“We have broken the $30,000-$31,000 resistance level which was proving quite troublesome. The next level is potentially $45,000, last seen in March 2022.”

