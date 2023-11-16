After a few weeks of speculation following the registration of the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, BlackRock has filed an S-1 prospectus for the product with the SEC.

This is the second cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded fund that the company is looking to launch following its Spot Bitcoin ETF application.

cryptopotato It was reported last week when the largest asset manager registered a corporation called “iShares Ethereum Trust” in Delaware, indicating its intention to file for a spot ETF tracking the performance of the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Earlier today, the financial giant officially filed an S-1 prospectus with the United States securities regulator.

Like the Bitcoin application, which was filed in June this year, BlackRock has named Coinbase as custodian for the underlying ETH.

The filing did not mention whether the trust will actively stake ETH and distribute dividends from the yield to shareholders.

Recall that last week’s iShares Ethereum Trust registration had an immediate impact on the price of ETH, which increased by $200 in a matter of hours. However, now, the largest altcoin is stable at just under $2,100 after a broad market correction within the last 24 hours.

It’s also worth noting that while BlackRock did indeed apply for a spot ETF tracking BTC and ETH, the company denied recent rumors that it had such intentions for a spot Ripple (XRP) ETF.

This comes amid reports that BlackRock had registered an XRP trust in Delaware. The case was recently handed over to local authorities.

