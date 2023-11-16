BlackRock Officially Files for Spot Ethereum ETF, ETH Priced at $2.1K
After a few weeks of speculation following the registration of the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, BlackRock has filed an S-1 prospectus for the product with the SEC.
This is the second cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded fund that the company is looking to launch following its Spot Bitcoin ETF application.
- cryptopotato It was reported last week when the largest asset manager registered a corporation called “iShares Ethereum Trust” in Delaware, indicating its intention to file for a spot ETF tracking the performance of the second-largest cryptocurrency.
- Earlier today, the financial giant officially filed an S-1 prospectus with the United States securities regulator.
- Like the Bitcoin application, which was filed in June this year, BlackRock has named Coinbase as custodian for the underlying ETH.
- The filing did not mention whether the trust will actively stake ETH and distribute dividends from the yield to shareholders.
- Recall that last week’s iShares Ethereum Trust registration had an immediate impact on the price of ETH, which increased by $200 in a matter of hours. However, now, the largest altcoin is stable at just under $2,100 after a broad market correction within the last 24 hours.
- It’s also worth noting that while BlackRock did indeed apply for a spot ETF tracking BTC and ETH, the company denied recent rumors that it had such intentions for a spot Ripple (XRP) ETF.
- This comes amid reports that BlackRock had registered an XRP trust in Delaware. The case was recently handed over to local authorities.
