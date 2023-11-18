BlackRock Nasdaq Move Opens Door for Ether ETF; New AI crypto attracts big players – CaptainAltcoin

Home » Journal » BlackRock Nasdaq Move Opens Door for Ether ETF; New AI attracts crypto big players

Ethereum (ETH) is gaining attention for reasons other than its price rise. Recently, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, filed for an Ether ETF (exchange-traded fund). A proposal for an ETF called the “iShares Ethereum Trust” was submitted to Nasdaq on behalf of BlackRock.

During this, Incubata (QBE)A new AI crypto is attracting big players. As an AI crypto, it has significant growth potential, making it one of the altcoins worth watching.

Incubata (QBE): One of the Most Promising New DeFi Projects

Incubata (QBE) Attracting big players and crypto whales, the initial coin offering has become one of the most popular names on the list. This surge in interest has resulted in its pre-sales reaching $4.9 million, with more to come. Furthermore, this show of interest is a vote of confidence in its potential and unique offering.

While AI is disruptive, there has been less progress in the fundraising aspect of the field. This has been one of the most pressing challenges in the sector, and the Incubeta project aims to address this very issue. It will allow AI startups to raise funds through their utility tokens, making it the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups via crypto.

AI startups can gain funding by minting investment opportunities in the form of NFTs and offering them to investors in the market. It is in the fifth phase of its initial coin offering, and the price of one token is just $0.0161. According to experts’ forecasts, its value will increase by 4,500% after launch, making it the best new crypto for investment.

BlackRock confirms Ethereum ETF filing via Nasdaq

In a notable development, BlackRock announced its intention to expand its ETF offerings. Asset managers file applications for Ether ETFs, leading to improved market optimism. Ethereum reached the $2,000 level in response to this exciting development. Therefore, Ethereum is ranked as one of the best coins for investment as there will be more liquidity and significant institutional participation once the ETF starts trading.

Through an SEC document filed with Nasdaq under the name “iShares Ethereum Trust,” BlackRock revealed its plans for a spot Ethereum ETF. It will track the price of Ethereum and trade under the ticker “ETH.”

ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently on the rise, and experts predict it will reach $3,000 before the year ends. It might be a good idea to enter the market now, as the token has been ranked among the best cryptos for investment.

conclusion

BlackRock recently confirmed its Ether ETF filing, which will bring new liquidity to the Ethereum market. Another interesting news involves Incubata, a new AI crypto that is attracting the interest of both retailers and whales. The project is still in its early stages, and you can become an early adopter by following the link below.

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is not endorsed by CaptainAltcoin, which takes no responsibility for its accuracy or quality. We advise readers to do their own research before interacting with any particular company. The information provided is not financial or legal advice. Neither CaptainAltCoin nor any third party makes a recommendation to buy or sell any financial product. Investing in crypto assets is high risk; Consider the possibility of loss. CaptainAltCoin is not liable for any damages or losses caused by using or relying on this material.

