BlackRock issues warning: USDT and USDC stablecoins put Bitcoin at risk bitcoinist.com

BlackRock, a leading asset manager in traditional finance, has highlighted the potential risks associated with stablecoins for investors considering its proposed iShares Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Despite BlackRock’s significant involvement in the crypto industry, such as pioneering a Bitcoin spot ETF and registering an Ethereum trust, it now faces concerns about the impact of stablecoin price fluctuations on the ETF’s performance.

According to recent reports, asset managers point to the potential volatility of stablecoins like Tether USD (USDT) and Circle USD (USDC), which are designed to maintain a value pegged to a specific asset or currency, usually the US dollar. Has been done

BlackRock highlights that past events have shown that these digital assets can experience significant price movements, which could in turn impact the value of Bitcoin. The concerns stem from incidents involving operators of Tether on February 17, 2021, and October 15, 2021, where legal action was taken due to false claims that their reserves were not fully backed by US dollars. As a result, Tether faced penalties and sanctions.

Additionally, on March 10, 2023, USDC experienced a deviation from its $1.00 peg when it was revealed that a portion of its reserves were held at a Silicon Valley bank after it went into Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) receivership. This incident raised concerns about the stability and reliability of stablecoins. BlackRock says:

Although the Trust does not invest in stablecoins, it may still be exposed to the risks that stablecoins pose to the Bitcoin market and other digital asset markets.

BlackRock has concluded that given the potential volatility, operational difficulties, potential manipulative practices, and regulatory challenges associated with stable coins, indirect exposure to stable coins may pose significant risk to investors in its Bitcoin ETF.

BlackRock’s disclosure emphasizes the complex and evolving nature of risks in the cryptocurrency market, highlighting the importance of investor awareness of the underlying assets of financial products linked to digital currencies.

During a recent interview with CNBC, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood reflected on the current status of approval for Bitcoin ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Wood expressed confusion over SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s stance on a Bitcoin ETF, given his extensive knowledge of the digital currency, saying he had taught about BTC at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Wood highlighted the decentralized and transparent nature of the Bitcoin network, emphasizing that all activity can be closely monitored. He argued that these characteristics make market manipulation highly unlikely.

Given the inherent transparency and accessibility of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Wood questioned the logical reasoning behind Gensler’s hesitation in approving a spot Bitcoin ETF.

To understand Gensler’s perspective, Wood speculates that Gensler’s interest in the Treasury Secretary position, which focuses on the stability of the US dollar, may influence his stance on the Bitcoin ETF.

Wood suggested that Gensler’s potential concerns about Bitcoin’s impact on the dollar could be a factor in his reluctance to approve the ETF.

The SEC has received several applications for a Bitcoin ETF, but none have been approved yet. Market participants and investors are eagerly awaiting the SEC’s decision, as introducing a Bitcoin ETF would provide more accessible and regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

