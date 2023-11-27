BlackRock Investment Institute downgrades developed market stocks to ‘neutral’

(Reuters) – BlackRock Investment Institute cut its rating on developed market equities to “neutral” on Monday, after being “overweight” since the end of pandemic lockdowns in Western countries, due to attractive valuations.

The institute, an arm of the world’s largest asset manager, said it has become more positive on the prospects for developed market short- and medium-term sovereign bonds after the recent surge in yields.

It has had an underweight rating for developed market government bonds since March 2020, but as yields have risen, it has reduced that position and changed it to neutral on Monday. Bond yields rise when prices fall.

While it is bullish on short- and medium-term paper, the institute remains bearish on long-term government bonds as it expects yields to move higher as investors demand a higher term premium – or hold longer-term securities. Demand compensation for the risk.

“We are also seeing weak demand for bonds amid rising debt levels,” the institute said in a note.

“Central banks are no longer reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds as part of quantitative tightening, and investors are struggling to digest the flood of new bonds,” it said.

U.S. Treasury yields hit a 16-year high last month but have declined this month as expectations for the Federal Reserve to peak in its interest rate hike cycle increased, and Treasuries followed a more modest year of Treasury debt sales. The end program has been announced. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields stood at 4.447% on Monday, down from a 16-year high of 5% hit last month.

“We think yields will remain volatile but will eventually resume their climb over the long term,” said the institute, an arm of US-based investment firm BlackRock, which provides proprietary investment research.

Inflation-linked bonds remain more bullish on expectations that interest rates will remain high for a longer period of time.

“Higher rates are a fundamental principle of the new system,” the institute said. “We are strategically overweight DM inflation-linked bonds where we see higher inflation persisting.”

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru and David Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Pooja Desai and Sharon Singleton)

