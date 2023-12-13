Bitcoin BTC and crypto prices – including major coins Ethereum and XRP XRP – have surged higher in recent months as crypto braces for what could be its biggest year yet in 2024.

The price of Bitcoin has surged above $40,000 per Bitcoin for the first time since the beginning of 2022, largely due to a massive BlackRock bombshell that sent Ethereum, XRP, and the broader crypto market tumbling.

Now, as wild rumors swirl about a secret sovereign Bitcoin bid, BlackRock has quietly announced plans to allow access to its landmark Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) application to Wall Street giants like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Has adjusted for.

BlackRock has almost single-handedly sent Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and crypto prices soaring… [+] Year.

In a late November filing, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which oversees about $10 trillion of investments on behalf of clients, expanded its regulations to allow Wall Street banks to act as “authorized participants.” Updated Bitcoin spot ETF filings, allowing them to bypass the restrictions. Prevent them from holding Bitcoin and crypto on their balance sheets.

The change comes as BlackRock and its rivals racing to bring a Bitcoin spot ETF to market, including Fidelity, Grayscale Investments and Franklin Templeton, have met with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to seek approval from the ETF. Details can be given about. Will work before the next approval “window” opens.

“If the SEC accepts this modified, dual model of creation and redemption with cash and physical, that means the liquidity backing ETF shares when they trade will increase because, obviously, you have more.” chances are [authorized participants] As part of the process,” Sui Chung, chief executive of CF Benchmark, which is involved in BlackRock’s Bitcoin spot ETF bid, told CoinDesk,

“And although trading companies like Jane Street and so on are big and specialized, they fundamentally don’t have the trillion-dollar-plus balance sheets that the big US banks have.”

The price of Bitcoin has surged again this year after the 2022 crash, which wiped out nearly $2 trillion… [+] Prices from the combined Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and crypto markets.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin and crypto traders are worried about the possibility of a market pullback after the rally in recent weeks.

“The recent Bitcoin price correction looks like profit booking by short-term investors and traders following an impressive rally that began in mid-October,” Ruslan Lienkha, head of markets at Bitcoin and crypto trading platform YouHodler, said in email comments.

“Given the relatively small size of the crypto market compared to traditional financial markets, a 6%-10% daily price change is nothing extraordinary for Bitcoin. Furthermore, we do not see deleveraging in the market; crypto traders continue to take on higher risk.” “For this reason, we may see even more volatility in the near future.”

