BlackRock Has Actually Created Its Own Bitcoin Spot ETF, What This Means bitcoinist.com

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is moving forward with plans to launch its spot Bitcoin ETF, subject to approval by the SEC. A recent development suggests that the asset manager has already included this fund as part of its preparations.

BlackRock launches its Bitcoin ETF in October

BlackRock recently filed an amendment to its S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). One highlight of this latest revision was the fact that the asset manager had relaunched the ETF back in October. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas also took note of this development in a recent X post and noted how insignificant the $100,000 seeding fee was.

However, BlackRock seeding its ETF may not come as a surprise to some as the asset manager had previously stated its intention to do so. Bitcoinist reported in October that the asset manager had revealed its intention to seed its own BTC ETF that month. Accordingly, the ETF’s seed capital investor purchased $100,000 worth of shares on October 27.

Balchunas had already provided information about what “seeding” is. He explained that this was only an initial funding which would be used to purchase some manufacturing units. Basically, the asset manager has created some shares for its spot BTC ETF, which can be traded from the first day of launch.

Balchunas also mentioned that seeding usually does not involve a lot of money, which explains why the seeding amount is $100,000. In the meantime, this doesn’t mean that BlackRock has started buying BTC just yet, especially considering that the SEC is still against the in-kind model.

All eyes are on January

Bloomberg analyst James Seifert recently said the likely approval window is between January 5 and 10. At the moment, there seems to be so much optimism that the SEC will approve these spot Bitcoin ETFs outright. Responding to BlackRock’s latest revision, Seifert noted that it means “the wheels are turning.”

The SEC is meeting with a number of filers to “work things out,” and Seifert noted that these amendments are simply the product of negotiations between the two parties. Notably, BlackRock is not the only asset manager to have recently filed an amended prospectus, as Bitwise also did so.

Balchunas expects other filers to amend their prospectuses this week in response to the SEC’s comments. Meanwhile, both Seifert and Balchunas previously noted that approval does not equate to immediately launching the fund.

There are obviously two things that need to be cleared before these spot Bitcoin ETFs can launch. The first is 19b-4 approval, which is expected in January. Once this is done, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance will need to sign off on the S-1 filing.

