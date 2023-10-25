BlackRock fined $2.5M by SEC for misleading investment information

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it has accused BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment management firms, of misleading investors by misrepresenting its investments in the entertainment sector.

The agency found that BlackRock failed to disclose certain risks associated with its investments, causing investors to make decisions based on incomplete information. As part of a settlement agreement, the financial giant has agreed to pay a $2.5 million fine to resolve the allegations.

In an October 24 press release, the SEC announced that it had charged BlackRock with misleading investors by failing to accurately describe significant investments in the entertainment sector.

These investments were part of the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT), a publicly traded fund run by the tech giant. In a settlement agreement, the company agreed to pay a fine of $2.5 million.

The SEC’s investigation revealed that from 2015 to 2019, BIT made substantial investments in Aviron Group, LLC, which focused on developing print and advertising plans for one to two films per year.

BlackRock’s public documents filed with the SEC misrepresented Aviron as a “diversified financial services” company. These inaccuracies appeared in many annual and semi-annual reports publicly available to investors.

“Accurate disclosure of closed-end or mutual fund portfolios is important for retail and institutional investors evaluating their investment decisions,” said Andrew Dean, co-chief of the SEC’s Enforcement Division’s Asset Management Unit. He stressed that investment advisers must provide this important information, noting that BlackRock failed to do so in relation to the Aviron investment.

Additionally, the SEC found that BlackRock had inflated the interest rates paid by Aviron, thereby further misleading investors. BlackRock corrected these errors in 2019 by revising its report to accurately describe Aviron’s industry and interest rate.

BlackRock agrees to close and cancel orders

BlackRock agreed to the SEC’s order, which determined that it violated the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. In addition to the monetary penalty, BlackRock has agreed to a cease-and-desist order and condemnation without admitting or denying. SEC’s findings.

Meanwhile, the SEC also charged Aviron founder William Sadler earlier in 2020. Sadler was accused of misusing BIT funds invested in his company.

According to the agency, he defrauded Aviron’s lead investor BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of at least $13.8 million out of a $75 million investment. He then started misusing the embezzled money for personal and business expenses. However, the action against Sadleir has been resolved.

