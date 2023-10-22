BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Shares Thoughts on Bitcoin (BTC): Bullishness Ahead?

TL’DR

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink praised the Bitcoin network, citing growing interest in the crypto and the flight to quality as drivers of the recent rally.

There is growing confidence in the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF, which is strengthening the quality and mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, as shown by the increase in stablecoin inflows into Bitcoin.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ongoing trial highlights the narrative that decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are more reliable and of higher quality, leading to a “flight to safety” amid market turmoil and inflation concerns, as Analysts have noted.

Fink recently had high praise for the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Additionally, the CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund with over $9.4 trillion in AUM (assets under management) said this October’s astonishing Bitcoin rally is “beyond hearsay.”

Fink believes the market’s recent move to its highest level in several months is about the quality of the cryptocurrency as an investment:

“I think this is just an example of pent-up interest in crypto. We are hearing from customers around the world about the need for crypto. Part of this rally is beyond hearsay – I think today’s rally is about a flight to quality.

Spot gold prices rose in line with BTC last week, supporting the BlackRock CEO’s argument supporting Bitcoin’s safe haven thesis.

Institutions clamor for spot Bitcoin ETF approval

The growing confidence among analysts that the SEC will soon approve a Bitcoin ETF helps validate the quality of Bitcoin.

That recognition is especially important for mainstream and institutional adoption. But it is clearly sending a message to crypto traders. Glassnode on-chain data shows cryptocurrency markets are flooding their stablecoins into Bitcoin this week.

Then there is the high-profile trial of Sam Bankman-Fried on criminal charges of fraud and theft of client funds from the FTX exchange.

The test is reminding crypto markets of a key Bitcoin narrative: decentralized cryptocurrencies are more reliable and higher quality in the blockchain space.

Bitcoin rally a ‘flight to safety’

George Tung of TheStreetCrypto said this week’s Bitcoin rally is also a “flight to safety.” Tung said:

“A lot of very smart and wealthy investors are saying, ‘Yes, Bitcoin is a flight to safety.’ The more chaos, more turmoil, more money printing – that pushes people towards something better, a safe haven, a hedge against inflation, and that is Bitcoin.

“As rate hikes and inflation weigh on legacy markets, investors look to Bitcoin as a flight to safety,” The Street reports.

However, not everyone in the finance world agrees with Larry Fink and BlackRock that Bitcoin is a quality product and investment or that it is a safe haven.

Shortly before the October Bitcoin rally, longtime Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger said Bitcoin was “the stupidest investment” he has ever seen.

source: cryptopotato.com